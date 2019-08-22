Nightbeats: Yhung T.O. to play solo show at Phoenix Theatre

ONE OUT OF FOUR — Hailing from Vallejo, SOB X RBE has been a four-piece powerhouse of Bay Area talent. Since its formation, the group has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the music business.

From joining Rolling Loud headliner Wiz Khalifa onstage the night the rapper closed out the festival last year, to a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “Paramedic!” for the “Black Panther” movie soundtrack, the group of four Vallejo friends has managed to attract attention beyond just local recognition.

But every group has one member who can stand strong as an independent artist and top the charts without the rest. Destiny’s Child had Beyoncé, *Nsync had Justin Timberlake, The Click had E-40 and SOB X RBE has Yhung T.O.

With his sweet vocals standing out from the group’s well-known style of mob music, it’s no surprise his solo work is capable of branching out into the same pop stardom that hip-hop artists like Drake or J. Cole have. Collaborations with Mozzy and Too $hort like “Excuse Me” show his vocals can rank among the best of the best.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, The PhoenixTheatre, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. $20. thephoenixtheater.com

REGGAE UNDER THE SUN — There’s no better way to bid the summer farewell than by catching one last festival before autumn forces us to break out the jackets and cardigans. Offering two days of music and a chance to spend a weekend outdoors catching our last precious rays of sunshine, the Rebel Music Festival brings together a lineup bound to make just about any Reggae music lover swoon.

With a bill full of Grammy-nominated artists including “Let’s Do It Again” singer J Boog, eight-piece roots band SOJA and Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, the festival’s tickets are well worth the price of admission. Starting at $55 for single-day tickets, with price breaks for groups of four or more, the tickets are affordable in comparison to the cost of seeing each artist for around $30 individually on other stops in each artist’s current tour.

Plus, as a family-friendly festival, Rebel Music offers free admission for children age 5 years and younger, which means parents get to save on a babysitter.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25, SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. $50-$200. somoconcerts.com

EVERYTHING IS AN INSTRUMENT — Coming back with two new singles since the band’s 2013 release “On Oni Pond,” Philadelphia band Man Man is long overdue for some new songs. With tunes like “Pink Wonton” shape-shifting musical influences from different periods, the band’s music takes indie rock to the next level.

At times sounding like the soundtrack to the circus or late night adventures during the Prohibition era, the group’s music gained attention early on. Songs like “10 pound Mustache” off the group’s 2004 album, “The Man in a Blue Turban with Face,” captivated fans with the witty lyrics and distinct time signatures that the experimental band is now known for.

Hosting a lineup full of multi-instrumentalists, Man Man shows leave you wondering which instrument a band member will pick up next— saxophone, tambourines or melodica. Each song is played with textured sounds. Toys, smashing plates ... everything is an instrument when Man Man is around.

Details: 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 North McDowell St., Petaluma.

