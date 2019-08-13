Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Aug. 16-Aug. 25

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 13, 2019, 4:57PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Make the most of summer's final days with plenty of fests and live music. Looking for something low-key instead? Check out an outdoor movie or comedy show.

Friday, Aug. 16

Young Dubliners: Celtic rock band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"American Graffiti": Outdoor movie series, classic 1973 coming-of-age comedy filmed in Petaluma. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. movie, Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com.

Kirk Whalum: Soulful jazz saxophonist and songwriter. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $39-$79. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul and rhythm and blues, Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

"Raven 24/7": Audience selects themes for seven original 10-minute plays, actors perform them the next night. 8 p.m. Aug 16-17, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $20 for both nights. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

The Avett Brothers: Indie folk and rock band from North Carolina. 8 p.m. Greek Theatre, UC Berkeley. Tickets cost $45-$119.50. (Aug. 17 show is sold out.) For more information, visit thegreekberkeley.com.

Double Standyrd: Blues/Southern rock band, Wilson Artisan Wineries’ Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m. Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating. For more information, call 707-385-2261 or visit wilsonartisanwines.com.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Russian River Beer Revival: Barbecue cookoff and beer tasting, 30-plus breweries, 30-plus barbecue teams, plus Mr. December live music. Noon-5 p.m. Monte Rio Beach. Tickets cost $75, VIP $100. For more information, visit stumptown.com/revival/.

Art in the Redwoods Festival: Art events and activities, 300-plus art entries, live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Gualala Arts Center. Tickets cost $6. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival: Thirty-plus performers, polka to zydeco. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Plaza Park, Cotati. Lady-of-Spain-A-Ring 1:35 p.m. both days. Tickets cost $15-$29. For more information, call 707-664-0444 or visit cotatifest.com.

Saved by the ‘90s: Live music ’90s party, from the Spice Girls songs to the Beastie Boys tunes. 8:30 p.m.Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Comedy Night: Caitlin Gill "Major" debut album release tour, with guest comedians Jackie Kashian and Chris Fairbanks. 7-10:30 p.m. Griffo Distillery, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20, VIP $30. For more information, visit griffodistillery.com.

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Everything apples, plus live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, farm arena and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Ragle Ranch Park, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $8-$15. For more information, call 707-837-8896 or visit gravensteinapplefair.com.

Victoria Bratton: Sonoma County vocalist, summer concert series. 1-3 p.m. Sonoma-Cutrer, Windsor. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-237-3489 or visit sonomacutrer.com.

Pop Fiction/Heart of Rock ’n’ Roll: Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Benefits Sunday Open Table. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Fête du Vin Blanc: Wines from 35-plus select white producers, plus food. Silent auction benefiting Corazon Healdsburg. Noon-3 p.m. Barndiva Gardens, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $55. For more information, visit faillawines.com.

Boz Scaggs: Rock, soul and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist, "Out of the Blues" tour. 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $65-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"A Boy Named Charlie Brown": 50th anniversary screening of the Peanuts classic, with "live" Charlie Brown appearance. Noon. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra: Chamber concert. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets cost $100. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Monday, Aug. 19

Astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams: Sonoma Speakers Series, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. 7-8:30 p.m. Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets will cost $35-$75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or sonomaspeakerseries.com/upcoming-events/.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Carolyn Sills Combo: Spaghetti western swing, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or email ci.healdsburg.ca.us/335/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Tom Rigney & Flambeau: Cajun zydeco, plus Mr. Music & Love Choir singalong hits. Peacetown summer concert series. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org/conserts-series/.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers: Award-winning country singer and actor, 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $60-$90. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or email uptowntheatrenapa.com/event/kris-kristofferson-the-strangers/.

John Butler Trio: Australian roots/rock group, plus Trevor Hall and Austin Prince. 7 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $39.50, VIP $80, $149 meet-and-greet. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/john-butler-trio-with-trevor-hall.

Brett Young: Country singer-songwriter, Academy of Country Music 2018 new male vocalist of the year. 9 p.m. Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $45. 21 and older. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com/live-entertainment

Flynn Creek Circus: ‘Out of Hat,’ all-human comic circus tale with aerial stunts, acrobatics and physics. Opening night, 7 p.m. Sebastopol Grange. Tickets cost $11-$22. Through Aug. 25. For more information, visit flynncreekcircus.com

‘The Book Club Play’: Comedy about book-loving friends, Santa Rosa Symphony League benefit preview. 7 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $45, including wine and refreshments. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org/festival-of-parties

Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock: Rockabilly, blues, country and western swing. KRSH Backyard Concerts series. 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-588-0707, or visit krsh.com

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band: ‘Outlaws & Renegades Tour,’ plus Love & Theft. 7 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246, or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/outlaws-renegades-tour/

Legacy of The Temptations: Tribute band, Concert Under the Stars. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Schools Plus. For more information, call 707-545-38444, or visit mvshops.com

Friday, Aug. 23

Ronald Purser: "McMindfulness – How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality’’ author in conversation with David Van Nuys. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618, or visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event/ronald-purser-conversation-david-van-nuys

Crystal Bowersox: Americana artist and ninth season ‘American Idol’ finalist. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $25-$50. For more information, call 707-880-2300, or visit bluenotenapa.com/event/tw-eventinfo/Crystal+Bowersox/9419285/

Yhung T.O.: Hip-hop and rap artist from Vallejo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-762-3565, or visit thephoenixtheater.com/event/1875836-yhung-petaluma/

Anthony Ray Hinton: Author of ‘The Sun Does Shine,’ discussion and book signing. 7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35, VIP $45. For more information, call 707-546-4543, or visit cslsr.org

Saturday, Aug. 24

Rebel Music Festival: J Boog, SOJA, Fortunate Youth, Julian Marley and more. Doors open 4 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $55-$85, VIP $120-$200. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/rebel-music-festival-somo

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: Twenty-fifth annual celebration with live music and entertainment, art, seafood and wine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25, Watts Ranch, Bodega. Tickets cost $8-$20. For more information, visit bodegaseafoodfestival.com/

Tierra de Rosas: Opening reception for solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Maria de Los Angeles. 4-6 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Free, $5 suggested donation. Exhibit through Nov. 3. For more information, call 707-579-1500, or visit museumsc.org/events/?eid=5532

Yolanda del Rio, Beatriz Adriana and Beatriz Solis: Ranchera and mariachi music. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600, or visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/cbc-events-presents-yolanda-del-rio-beatriz-adriana-beatriz-solis/

SonoMusette: Sounds and spirit of mid-20th century Paris. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-894-3222, or visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com/sonomusette

Eric Lindell: Americana singer-songwriter, plus guests Anson Funderbugh and Peter Joseph Burtt. 6 p.m. Gold Coast Coffee & Bakery, Duncans Mills. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4286646

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’: Indiana Jones adventure accompanied by the Santa Rosa Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246, or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/raiders-of-the-lost-ark-in-concert/

Sunday, Aug. 25

‘The Gorgon Medusa’: Illustrated presentation by archaeomythologist Joan Marler, plus music by percussionist Barbara Borden and friends. 3-6 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392, or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/the-gorgon-medusa-her-significance-for-women-of-our-time/

Bear Republic Luau: Roasted pig luau buffet dinner, Hawaiian ceremony and show. 5 p.m. Bear Republic Lakeside, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $45-$90. For more information, call 707-585-2722, or visit bearrepublic.com/events-list/

The Thugz: Jam band, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset. The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, call 707-494-4449, or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com/events-and-meetings

Picnic and film: Wine, pizza and ‘Arrangiarsi’ outdoor screening and discussion with Matteo Troncone and Peter Coyote. 7 p.m. Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood. Tickets cost $70-$85. For more information, call 707-939-7862, or visit svma.org

Summer of Woodstock Free Day: Live music, hands-on crafts and activities celebrating ‘Peace, Love, and Woodstock’ exhibit. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-579-4452, or visit schulzmuseum.org

Steve Miller Band: Rock band known for hits including ‘The Joker,’ plus Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives. 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Oxbow RiverStage, Napa. Tickets cost $59.50-$250. oxbowriverstage.com/the-steve-miller-band

Latino Cultural Experience: Los Cien’s sixth annual celebration of Latino food, culture and music. 10:30 a.m. Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., concert following, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $45. For more information, visit loscien.org

Poyntlyss Sistars: Rockin’ show band, Concerts at the Terrace season finale. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Education Foundation of Cotati & Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-545-3844, or visit mvshops.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine