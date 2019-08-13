Things to do this week in Sonoma County, Aug. 16-Aug. 25

Make the most of summer's final days with plenty of fests and live music. Looking for something low-key instead? Check out an outdoor movie or comedy show.

Friday, Aug. 16

Young Dubliners: Celtic rock band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"American Graffiti": Outdoor movie series, classic 1973 coming-of-age comedy filmed in Petaluma. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. movie, Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com.

Kirk Whalum: Soulful jazz saxophonist and songwriter. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17, Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $39-$79. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Soul Fuse: Funk, soul and rhythm and blues, Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

"Raven 24/7": Audience selects themes for seven original 10-minute plays, actors perform them the next night. 8 p.m. Aug 16-17, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $20 for both nights. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

The Avett Brothers: Indie folk and rock band from North Carolina. 8 p.m. Greek Theatre, UC Berkeley. Tickets cost $45-$119.50. (Aug. 17 show is sold out.) For more information, visit thegreekberkeley.com.

Double Standyrd: Blues/Southern rock band, Wilson Artisan Wineries’ Summer Music Series. 6-8:30 p.m. Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, Healdsburg. Free lawn seating. For more information, call 707-385-2261 or visit wilsonartisanwines.com.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Russian River Beer Revival: Barbecue cookoff and beer tasting, 30-plus breweries, 30-plus barbecue teams, plus Mr. December live music. Noon-5 p.m. Monte Rio Beach. Tickets cost $75, VIP $100. For more information, visit stumptown.com/revival/.

Art in the Redwoods Festival: Art events and activities, 300-plus art entries, live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18, Gualala Arts Center. Tickets cost $6. For more information, call 707-884-1138 or visit gualalaarts.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival: Thirty-plus performers, polka to zydeco. 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Plaza Park, Cotati. Lady-of-Spain-A-Ring 1:35 p.m. both days. Tickets cost $15-$29. For more information, call 707-664-0444 or visit cotatifest.com.

Saved by the ‘90s: Live music ’90s party, from the Spice Girls songs to the Beastie Boys tunes. 8:30 p.m.Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Comedy Night: Caitlin Gill "Major" debut album release tour, with guest comedians Jackie Kashian and Chris Fairbanks. 7-10:30 p.m. Griffo Distillery, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20, VIP $30. For more information, visit griffodistillery.com.

Gravenstein Apple Fair: Everything apples, plus live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, farm arena and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17-18, Ragle Ranch Park, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $8-$15. For more information, call 707-837-8896 or visit gravensteinapplefair.com.

Victoria Bratton: Sonoma County vocalist, summer concert series. 1-3 p.m. Sonoma-Cutrer, Windsor. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-237-3489 or visit sonomacutrer.com.

Pop Fiction/Heart of Rock ’n’ Roll: Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. Benefits Sunday Open Table. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Aug. 18