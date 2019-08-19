Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with deputies

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 19, 2019, 11:55AM

﻿VENTURA — Heather Locklear has pleaded no contest to charges that she fought with first responders during two visits to her Southern California home last year.

Locklear entered the plea in Ventura County court Friday afternoon to five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

A judge sentenced her to 120 days in jail, but the sentence was stayed pending completion of a substance-abuse treatment program.

The 57-year-old "Melrose Place" and "T.J. Hooker" actress was also sentenced to three years' probation.

Deputies and paramedics answering calls about domestic disputes at Locklear's home in March and June of 2018 said that she pushed, kicked and shouted at them.

Locklear's attorney declined comment.

