Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 23 - Sept. 1

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2019, 3:23PM
Take advantage of summer's last days with a luau, a live show or even a giant bounce house.

Friday, Aug. 23

Ronald Purser: "McMindfulness – How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality’’ author in conversation with David Van Nuys. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information call 707-823-2618, or visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event/ronald-purser-conversation-david-van-nuys

Crystal Bowersox: Americana artist and ninth season "American Idol" finalist. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $25-$50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com/event/tw-eventinfo/Crystal+Bowersox/9419285/

Yhung T.O.: Hip-hop and rap artist from Vallejo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com/event/1875836-yhung-petaluma/

Anthony Ray Hinton: Author of "The Sun Does Shine," discussion and book signing. 7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35, VIP $45. For more information, call 707-546-4543 or visit cslsr.org

Saturday, Aug. 24

Rebel Music Festival: J Boog, SOJA, Fortunate Youth, Julian Marley and more. Doors open 4 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $55-$85, VIP $120-$200. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/rebel-music-festival-somo

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: Twenty-fifth annual celebration with live music and entertainment, art, seafood and wine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25, Watts Ranch, Bodega. Tickets cost $8-$20. For more information, visit bodegaseafoodfestival.com/

Tierra de Rosas: Opening reception for solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Maria de Los Angeles. 4-6 p.m. Exhibit through Nov. 3. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org/events/?eid=5532

Yolanda del Rio, Beatriz Adriana and Beatriz Solis: Ranchera and mariachi music. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/cbc-events-presents-yolanda-del-rio-beatriz-adriana-beatriz-solis/

SonoMusette: Sounds and spirit of mid-20th century Paris. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-894-3222 or visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com/sonomusette

Eric Lindell: Americana singer-songwriter, plus guests Anson Funderbugh and Peter Joseph Burtt. 6 p.m. Gold Coast Coffee & Bakery, Duncans Mills. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4286646

"Raiders of the Lost Ark": Indiana Jones adventure accompanied by the Santa Rosa Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/raiders-of-the-lost-ark-in-concert/

Sunday, Aug. 25

"The Gorgon Medusa": Illustrated presentation by archaeomythologist Joan Marler, plus music by percussionist Barbara Borden and friends. 3-6 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/the-gorgon-medusa-her-significance-for-women-of-our-time/

Bear Republic Luau: Roasted pig luau buffet dinner, Hawaiian ceremony and show. 5 p.m. Bear Republic Lakeside, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $45-$90. For more information, call 707-585-2722 or visit bearrepublic.com/events-list/

The Thugz: Jam band, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset. The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com/events-and-meetings

Picnic and film: Wine, pizza and "Arrangiarsi" outdoor screening and discussion with Matteo Troncone and Peter Coyote. 7 p.m. Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood. Tickets cost $70-$85. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Summer of Woodstock Free Day: Live music, hands-on crafts and activities celebrating "Peace, Love, and Woodstock" exhibit. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org

Steve Miller Band: Rock band known for hits including "The Joker," plus Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives. 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Oxbow RiverStage, Napa. Tickets cost $59.50-$250. For more information, visit oxbowriverstage.com/the-steve-miller-band

Latino Cultural Experience: Los Cien’s sixth annual celebration of Latino food, culture and music. 10:30 a.m. Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., concert following, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $45. For more information, visit loscien.org

Poyntlyss Sistars: Rockin’ show band, Concerts at the Terrace season finale. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Education Foundation of Cotati & Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com

Monday, Aug. 26

Monday Night Edutainment: Yaadcore, founder of Dubwise Jamaica, and DJ Jacques. 10 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $8-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

"Ice on Fire": Sonoma Ecology Center presents Leonardo DiCaprio documentary addressing climate change. Reception at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. screening, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4311308.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

"Measure for Measure": Dark comedy, Royal Shakespeare Company production. 1 and 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

The Duvets: Dance rock band, Tuesdays in the Plaza summer concert series season finale. 6-8 p.m., Healdsburg Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Poor Man’s Whiskey: Rock ’n’ roll bluegrass band. Peacetown summer concert series season finale. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-508-5449 or visit peacetown.org/conserts-series.

Wonder Bread 5: Party cover band. Wednesday Night Market season finale. 5-8:30 p.m. Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Un Amour Band: Reggae, rock and island-style funk. Rockin’ the River summer concert series, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Guerneville Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-869-9403 or visit facebook.com/rockintheriver/.

Dylan Black Project: Funk and rhythm and blues band, Summer Nights on the Green. 6-8 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free. For more information, call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Friday, Aug. 30

"Peace, Love, Woodstock": Friday Nights at the Museum series, New Skye performance, beer, wine, salads, exhibit. 6-9 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Eureka Day": The vaccination debate unfolds at a progressive Berkeley charter school. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$36. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Nicki Bluhm with Scott Law and Ross James: Folk and country soul singer-songwriter. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $24-$28. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Little Shop of Horrors": Broadway sci-fi musical. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma.Tickets cost $30-$45. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Blues rock group, Friday Night Live summer concert series season finale. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Funky Dozen: Dance music from the 1970s to the ’90s. Funky Fridays summer concert series season finale. 7 p.m. Gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Big Bounce Experience: Inflatable attractions including obstacle course, giant maze and bounce houses. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$30. For more information, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.

Access Alexander Valley: Grand tasting of rare and allocated Alexander Valley wines, food, live music. 7-10 p.m. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets cost $85. For more information, visit alexandervalley.org.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Taste of Sonoma: Wine tasting, craft beer, food, wine experiences. Noon-4 p.m. (VIP 11 a.m.) Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $180, VIP costs $255. For more information, visit tasteofsonoma.com.

Popa Chubby: Hard-rocking blues singer and guitarist, plus blues trio HowellDevine. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Jay Mohr: Comedian, actor and bestselling author, Headline Comedy. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-665-9472 or visit sallytomatoes.com

Eric Lindell: Americana singer-songwriter and the Natural Mystics with Anson Funderburgh. 9 p.m. Big Easy, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, visit bigeasypetaluma.com.

Nathan Owens Detroit Legends: Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Bergin University of Canine Studies. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Jeremy Lipsin: Originals, classic covers and parodies, Summer Concert Series. 1-3 p.m. Aug. 31, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Windsor. Free. For more information, visit sonomacutrer.com.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Pride & Joy: Bay Area party band, dance music from the 1960s to the ’80s. 6 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Teo Gonzalez: Icon from Mexican comedy genre. Spanish show only. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $41-$86. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffet tribute, plus High Tide’s tribute to the Beach Boys. Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon- 3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Piner High School Athletic Hall of Fame. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Whispering Light: First Sunday Songwriter Series, jazz rock fusion/meditation music. 3 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or seb.org/socosongwriters

Twang Ditty: Country music, A Little Street Music concert series. 2-5 p.m. Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2049 or visit taftstreetwinery.com.

