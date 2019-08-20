Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 23 - Sept. 1

Take advantage of summer's last days with a luau, a live show or even a giant bounce house.

Friday, Aug. 23

Ronald Purser: "McMindfulness – How Mindfulness Became the New Capitalist Spirituality’’ author in conversation with David Van Nuys. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information call 707-823-2618, or visit copperfieldsbooks.com/event/ronald-purser-conversation-david-van-nuys

Crystal Bowersox: Americana artist and ninth season "American Idol" finalist. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $25-$50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com/event/tw-eventinfo/Crystal+Bowersox/9419285/

Yhung T.O.: Hip-hop and rap artist from Vallejo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com/event/1875836-yhung-petaluma/

Anthony Ray Hinton: Author of "The Sun Does Shine," discussion and book signing. 7 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $35, VIP $45. For more information, call 707-546-4543 or visit cslsr.org

Saturday, Aug. 24

Rebel Music Festival: J Boog, SOJA, Fortunate Youth, Julian Marley and more. Doors open 4 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $55-$85, VIP $120-$200. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/rebel-music-festival-somo

Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival: Twenty-fifth annual celebration with live music and entertainment, art, seafood and wine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25, Watts Ranch, Bodega. Tickets cost $8-$20. For more information, visit bodegaseafoodfestival.com/

Tierra de Rosas: Opening reception for solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Maria de Los Angeles. 4-6 p.m. Exhibit through Nov. 3. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Free, $5 suggested donation. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org/events/?eid=5532

Yolanda del Rio, Beatriz Adriana and Beatriz Solis: Ranchera and mariachi music. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org/event/cbc-events-presents-yolanda-del-rio-beatriz-adriana-beatriz-solis/

SonoMusette: Sounds and spirit of mid-20th century Paris. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-894-3222 or visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com/sonomusette

Eric Lindell: Americana singer-songwriter, plus guests Anson Funderbugh and Peter Joseph Burtt. 6 p.m. Gold Coast Coffee & Bakery, Duncans Mills. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4286646

"Raiders of the Lost Ark": Indiana Jones adventure accompanied by the Santa Rosa Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu/raiders-of-the-lost-ark-in-concert/

Sunday, Aug. 25

"The Gorgon Medusa": Illustrated presentation by archaeomythologist Joan Marler, plus music by percussionist Barbara Borden and friends. 3-6 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org/the-gorgon-medusa-her-significance-for-women-of-our-time/

Bear Republic Luau: Roasted pig luau buffet dinner, Hawaiian ceremony and show. 5 p.m. Bear Republic Lakeside, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $45-$90. For more information, call 707-585-2722 or visit bearrepublic.com/events-list/

The Thugz: Jam band, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset. The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com/events-and-meetings

Picnic and film: Wine, pizza and "Arrangiarsi" outdoor screening and discussion with Matteo Troncone and Peter Coyote. 7 p.m. Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood. Tickets cost $70-$85. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Summer of Woodstock Free Day: Live music, hands-on crafts and activities celebrating "Peace, Love, and Woodstock" exhibit. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org