Nightbeats: Unnamed Festival Project to present 15 music acts

What’s in a name?

Despite landing right at the tail end of festival season, the Unnamed Festival Project isn’t full of the fancy bells and whistles found at major productions. If anything, it’s symbolic of the do-it-yourself approach most artists in the area embrace. It’s volunteer-run and boasting community spirit to spare.

“I wanted to focus on music and art,” Unnamed Festival Project organizer Gabriel Katz said. “To highlight the amount of work that our artistic community is doing to enrich our area despite struggling financially to stay here.”

For Katz, who organized several shows, including a benefit show for the Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims at The Arlene Francis Center back in 2016, it was important to showcase one of Santa Rosa’s few all-ages venues again.

Rather than spending time developing a catchy name, the Unnamed Festival Project celebrates music and art in a way that lets the bill speak for itself. With poetry readings, art pieces to view and musical acts representing different styles of music.

And with more than 15 local musicians of the line-up, the bill is full dozens of local creatives worthy of paying the Historic Railroad Square district a visit. The line-up poster features pop-punk bands like Bad Thoughts while also boasting hip hop performers like GLO, a local songwriter comparable to a young Aaliyah or Kehlani.

Though the fest kicks off at 4 p.m., there are plenty of reasons to leave the house early. Other must-see musical acts include Cash Pony, Crystal Creeps, Vital Waves and Antiphony. Plus, with art from eight different artists and hand made goods on-site, there will be tons to check out between musical acts.

Details: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, The Arlene Francis Center, 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa $10- $20. arlenefranciscenter.org

Starpower in Sonoma Valley

Kicking off Sept. 14, the Sonoma Harvest Festival takes over B.R. Cohn Winery for two weekends of wine and music.

Put together by the makers of BottleRock, the festival is everything you can expect from the North Bay’s biggest lifestyle festival. Each weekend sees renowned artists take the stage next to the vineyards while guests spend a day under the sun drinking beer and wine to their heart’s content. However, unlike BottleRock, which tends to offer a hodgepodge of different artists at the same time, the two separate weekends are curated for different audiences.

Weekend one seems geared more toward the seasoned music lovers, the kind would probably rather skip an all-day festival with dozens of artists playing back to back but go just for one act. Luckily for these people, the last band on each daily bill goes on just before five and Sonoma Harvest Festival only goes until 6 p.m.

The weekend one lineup includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, The Record Company, Ceelo Green, Mandolin Orange, North Mississippi Allstars, Monophonics, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Maggie Koerner.

The second weekend focuses on indie rock acts and probably aims to please a younger crowd with the type of acts you’d find circulating the current festival circuit. Death Cab For Cutie, Chvrches, Walk The Moon, Cold War Kids, MisterWives, Silversun Pickups, Atlas Genius, Mondo Cozmo, The Score and Nightly— they’re all on the typical festival chasers’ radar.

But unlike most festivals, the venue has a 4,000 guest capacity, so the crowds aren’t nearly as bad so it should be easier to see each artist up close. Details: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14- Sept. 22, B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. $119- $479. Sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com

