Laugh with Jay Mohr in Rohnert Park

Comedian, actor and impromptu philisopher Jay Mohr is in L.A. and, of course, he’s in is car.

“I’m on the 405, sitting in traffic,” he said. “I’m driving to Malibu paddleboard and fish, and then I’m going over to Palisades High School to coach my son’s wrestling team. Let me get off the road and call you back.”

Despite the freeway gridlock, life is good for the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, perhaps best-known for his breakout role in the 1996 movie “Jerry McGuire,” as the sleazy sports agent Bob Sugar.

“I’ve cracked the code to standup comedy,” he said. “The club’s already full. Everybody there already agrees with me because they heard me on the radio or listened to one of my podcasts. People work at jobs they hate. They get a stomach ache on their way to work and they spend their cash to see me,” he said.

“I’ve never worked at some office job that I’ve hated in my life. It’s ridiculous how good my life is,” Mohr added. “I don’t deserve it, but I did earn it.”

With a long list of TV and film credits, Mohr, now 49, is still first and foremost a standup comedian, a profession he took up as a teenager and continues to practice after more than 30 years. He already has recorded two new standup TV specials this summer, and local comedy fans will get to see him live at two shows Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Sally Tomatoes nightclub in Rohnert Park.

Drawing on both his acting experience and his decades on the standup stage, Mohr worked out a comedic style that works for him, with no routine ever set in stone but still with enough structure to hold his show together.

“There’s definitely a lot of acting in my show, but it’s not a conscious thing. I just play the part of every person in my story. I’m acting when I do impressions. People always want to see my Christopher Walken impression,” he said.

“I do improvise a lot, like in jazz,” he added. “The topic is like the rhythm of a song. Within the context of that bit I can go all over the place and ad lib. I always lose track. It’s like a magic act: You throw 30 boomerangs and an hour later, you catch 55.”

Like many veteran comics now, Mohr avoids current political humor, which he figures is bound to alienate half any audience.

But in the course of spinning out his sharply worded personal observations — “I have two sons, 8 and 12, and they’re dumb as airbags. Boys are idiots, but you love ‘em” — and often touching memories from his lifetime, he will touch on serious issues, such as his mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He will mock public service ads on TV for evoking pathos for causes like “bald cats” when military veterans must do without housing and medical care.

“That’s where few comics will try to go onstage,” he said. “True sentiments will always trump comedy. There’s no subject I wouldn’t touch but there are points of view I’d never touch. I couldn’t be mean for mean’s sake. I won’t pick on the audience.”

