'Good Morning America' host Lara Spencer apologizes for ridiculing Prince George taking ballet

"I screwed up," said ABC's "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer, speaking about mocking statements she made last week about Britain's 6-year-old Prince George - eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, duchess of Cambridge - and his plans to take ballet at school. That segment was slammed on social media and quickly went viral.

Last Friday, Spencer posted an apology on Instagram. In her on-air apology on Monday, Spencer went further, saying her comments were "insensitive and stupid, and I am deeply sorry."

"I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young man to pursue a career in dance," she said, introducing three male dancers who joined her in the studio: Robbie Fairchild, the former New York City Ballet principal and Broadway star who's featured in the upcoming film version of "Cats"; Travis Wall of "So You Think You Can Dance" and Joffrey Ballet's Fabrice Calmels. Fairchild described his experience as a young boy with the kind of derision Spencer had voiced last week - in his case, people pointing and laughing at him while he was in ballet class with girls.

"The lesson is that words hurt," said a somber-looking Spencer, "and it was not my intention but it was insensitive."

An apology on the show was widely expected, yet several male dancers said in interviews over the weekend that the damage has already been done, and the GMA host's apology isn't likely to undo it.

"I would like to believe that Lara Spencer didn't mean to do harm, but she did great harm," said Peter Stark, a former New York City Ballet principal who directs Boston Ballet II and who faced ridicule as a child, even from a math teacher. "She gave permission for individuals to laugh at boys doing ballet."

It's admirable that the future king of England gets to study ballet as part of his schooling, and that should be valued, said former New York City Ballet principal Philip Neal in an interview with The Post. As a victim of bullying who found life-changing solace in the dance studio, he was disturbed by Spencer's attack on arts education.

"It's ridiculing the curriculum as well as making fun of boys who dance," Neal said.

Indeed, in her report last week, Spencer lent credence on national TV to two toxic fallacies: that ballet is unmanly and that any boy who likes it deserves to be shamed. Her views were contagious; they were validated by the laughter of co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and the studio audience.

It's strange enough that she took swipes at a child and at the much loved world of ballet. (She never took her own kids to "The Nutcracker"?) The worst part was that threaded through her comments and her mocking tone was the idea that a boy who likes ballet is a joke in itself.

She delivered the news of Prince George's fondness for ballet with sarcasm and blithe dismissiveness, ending her report by saying: "Prince William says George ab-so-lutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We'll see how long that lasts." She flashed a conspiratorial grin, while Stephanopoulos burst out laughing. One wonders: Did he also laugh at the serious ballet student and chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, when they served in the Clinton White House together?

On Twitter, Rosie O'Donnell was among many to call out the intimidation factor of Spencer's report: "It's like bullying on national TV," wrote the actress and comedian.