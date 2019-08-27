Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 30 - Sept. 8

Another festival-filled weekend is here, along with live music from Andy Grammer and the Beach Boys, comedy from Jay Leno and a host of other fun events.

Some best bets are:

Taste of Sonoma

The annual Taste of Sonoma, a showcase for Sonoma County’s talented vintners and chefs, offers wine tasting, craft beer and food from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $180. VIP tickets cost $255 and include early entry at 11 a.m. For more information, visit tasteofsonoma.com.

"After Parkland"

The Main Stage West Teen Summer Project presents ‘After Parkland: We Will Be Heard,” a new play compiled from comments by students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a mass shooting last year. 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Admission by donation. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com.

Access Alexander Valley

Enjoy a grand tasting of rare Alexander Valley wines, as well as food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, Geyserville. Tickets cost $85. For more information, visit alexandervalley.org.

Friday, Aug. 30

"Peace, Love, Woodstock": Friday Nights at the Museum series, New Skye performance, beer, wine, salads, exhibit. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Eureka Day": The vaccination debate unfolds at a progressive Berkeley charter school. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$36. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Nicki Bluhm with Scott Law and Ross James: Folk and country soul singer-songwriter. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $24-$28. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Little Shop of Horrors": Broadway sci-fi musical. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma.Tickets cost $30-$45. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Blues rock group, Friday Night Live summer concert series season finale. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Funky Dozen: Dance music from the 1970s to the ’90s. Funky Fridays summer concert series season finale. 7 p.m. Gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Big Bounce Experience: Inflatable attractions including obstacle course, giant maze and bounce houses. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$30. For more information, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Popa Chubby: Hard-rocking blues singer and guitarist, plus blues trio HowellDevine. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Jay Mohr: Comedian, actor and bestselling author, Headline Comedy. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-665-9472 or visit sallytomatoes.com