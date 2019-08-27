Things to do in Sonoma County, Aug. 30 - Sept. 8

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2019, 1:39PM
Updated 6 hours ago

Another festival-filled weekend is here, along with live music from Andy Grammer and the Beach Boys, comedy from Jay Leno and a host of other fun events.

Some best bets are:

Taste of Sonoma

The annual Taste of Sonoma, a showcase for Sonoma County’s talented vintners and chefs, offers wine tasting, craft beer and food from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $180. VIP tickets cost $255 and include early entry at 11 a.m. For more information, visit tasteofsonoma.com.

"After Parkland"

The Main Stage West Teen Summer Project presents ‘After Parkland: We Will Be Heard,” a new play compiled from comments by students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a mass shooting last year. 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Admission by donation. For more information, visit mainstagewest.com.

Access Alexander Valley

Enjoy a grand tasting of rare Alexander Valley wines, as well as food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, Geyserville. Tickets cost $85. For more information, visit alexandervalley.org.

Friday, Aug. 30

"Peace, Love, Woodstock": Friday Nights at the Museum series, New Skye performance, beer, wine, salads, exhibit. 6-9 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Eureka Day": The vaccination debate unfolds at a progressive Berkeley charter school. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$36. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Nicki Bluhm with Scott Law and Ross James: Folk and country soul singer-songwriter. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $24-$28. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Little Shop of Horrors": Broadway sci-fi musical. Opens 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma.Tickets cost $30-$45. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: Blues rock group, Friday Night Live summer concert series season finale. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Funky Dozen: Dance music from the 1970s to the ’90s. Funky Fridays summer concert series season finale. 7 p.m. Gates 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Big Bounce Experience: Inflatable attractions including obstacle course, giant maze and bounce houses. 1-7 p.m. Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 31, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 1, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $16-$30. For more information, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.

Access Alexander Valley: Grand tasting of rare and allocated Alexander Valley wines, food, live music. 7-10 p.m. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets cost $85. For more information, visit alexandervalley.org.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Taste of Sonoma: Wine tasting, craft beer, food, wine experiences. Noon-4 p.m. (VIP 11 a.m.) Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $180, VIP costs $255. For more information, visit tasteofsonoma.com.

Popa Chubby: Hard-rocking blues singer and guitarist, plus blues trio HowellDevine. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Jay Mohr: Comedian, actor and bestselling author, Headline Comedy. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-665-9472 or visit sallytomatoes.com

Eric Lindell: Americana singer-songwriter and the Natural Mystics with Anson Funderburgh. 9 p.m. Big Easy, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, visit bigeasypetaluma.com.

Nathan Owens Detroit Legends: Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Bergin University of Canine Studies. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Jeremy Lipsin: Originals, classic covers and parodies, Summer Concert Series. 1-3 p.m. Aug. 31, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Windsor. Free. For more information, visit sonomacutrer.com.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Pride & Joy: Bay Area party band, dance music from the 1960s to the ’80s. 6 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Teo Gonzalez: Icon from Mexican comedy genre. Spanish show only. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $41-$86. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffet tribute, plus High Tide’s tribute to the Beach Boys. Rockin’ Concerts series. Noon- 3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Piner High School Athletic Hall of Fame. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Whispering Light: First Sunday Songwriter Series, jazz rock fusion/meditation music. 3 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or seb.org/socosongwriters

Twang Ditty: Country music, A Little Street Music concert series. 2-5 p.m. Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2049 or visit taftstreetwinery.com.

Monday, Sept. 2

"Abracadabra – Magic in Peanuts": Original comic strip art, animation cels and magic items. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Jan. 19, 2020. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

"American Heretics - The Politics of the Gospel": Documentary screening and Q&A with director Catherine Butler. 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

San Francisco Symphony: Opening night black-tie gala. Concert 8 p.m. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco.
Tickets cost $475-$550. For more information, call 415-864-6000 or visit sfsymphony.org.

Chris Isaak: Rock singer-songwriter known for "Wicked Game." 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $59-$79, $275 meet-and-greet. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Pulsators: Sonoma County rock ’n’ roll party band, plus roots, world, funk and rock band The Dream Farmers. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit peacetown.org.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Sonoma County Super Jam: The Pulsators, Levi Lloyd, Tumbleweed Soul and more, KRSH Backyard Concerts series. 6 p.m. KRSH, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-588-0707 or visit krsh.com.

Sharon Bernstein: Multimedia performance, Yiddish songs set to projected images of paintings. 6:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Beatles Flashback: Tribute band, Summer Nights on the Green season finale. 6 p.m. Windsor Town Green. Free. For more information, call 707-838-1260 or visit townofwindsor.com.

Kenny Metcalf as Elton John: Concert Under the Stars. 5:30-8 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits YWCA of Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-545-38444 or visit mvshops.com.

Friday, Sept. 6

Daniel Handler: "Bottle Grove" novelist (aka "Lemony Snicket") in conversation with John Vanderslice. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Andy Grammer: Pop hits including "Keep Your Head Up." 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Crosby & Friends: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/songwriter and the Skytrails Band. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $61-$96. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under: "Girls’ Night Outback." 9 p.m. Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40. 21 and older. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.

Winesong: Auction and wine and food tasting benefiting Mendocino Coast District Hospital, 35th anniversary. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 6, Little River Inn, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Tickets cost $85-$250. For more information, visit winesong.org.

"Body Awareness": Touching comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. For more information, visit 707-823-0177 or call mainstagewest.com.

"NUTS": Courtroom drama, Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Through Sept. 29. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gala Celebration: High-energy song and dance show highlighting the season’s top numbers. 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 8 Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets cost $49-$154. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7

The Beach Boys: Rock ’n’ roll surf music from the iconic California band. 5 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $94-$134. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

"American Graffiti": Tickets cost $40 per vehicle, $2-$12 individuals. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org.

Comedy trio: Stand-up comics Charlene Mae, Laura Hayden and Maria Herman, Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Hawaiian Luau: Penngrove Social Firemen fundraiser, Hawaiian food and beverages, Polynesian entertainment. 1 p.m. Sept. 7, 3 p.m. dinner, Penngrove Park. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-794-1516 or visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Gypsy Jazz Cabaret: Gala and After Party, celebrity chefs, live music, auctions, French cabaret attire. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $65-$125. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sunshine Experience/Bee Gees Gold: Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Hidden Valley Elementary School. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

The Billie Holiday Project: Bay Area jazz musicians, featuring vocalist Stella Heath. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Sonoma County-based quartet, original compositions. 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

The Easy Leaves: Country band, Sunset Music Series season finale. 4 p.m.-sunset Sept. 8, The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Jay Leno: Acclaimed late night TV host, stand-up comedian, voiceover actor and author. 5 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $89-$129. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.

Daily Acts climate action benefit: Presentations plus Rupa and the April Fishes, Coffis Brothers, Highway Poets and more. 1:30-7 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

