Texas wild man Paul Cauthen sings his own brand of gospel

Information: Second round of tickets available starting at noon Friday, Sept. 20, on eventbrite.com

Critics compare Paul Cauthen’s singing voice to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and even Tom Jones, but the full-throated East Texas country singer insists he’s never made any effort to sound like any of the above.

No, Cauthen’s biggest influence is his grandpa, a country preacher named Jim Paul.

“I just sing like I did growing up in church — loud and proud,” he said.

Yes, and often more than a little bit wild. His “Cocaine Country Dancing,” from his newest album, “Room 41,” is hardly standard Sunday go-to-meeting fare. In the video version of the song, a fevered-looking Cauthen, dispairing over the way his life has gone, mutters to the rear-view mirror of his convertible: “Mom and Dad aren’t too proud. They had high expectations.”

On the other hand, Cauthen’s show Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Lagunitas Brewing Co.in Petaluma has every chance of meeting and surpassing audience expectations.

From the plaintive “Prayed for Rain” to the soulful “Have Mercy” to the nostalgic “Saddle,” the burly, bearded singer-songwriter combines evangelical zeal with raw lyrics and down-home authenticity.

The lyrics from the title tune on his 2016 breakthrough album, “My Gospel,” draw openly from his early church days, with a touch of hope: “Soul keeps wadin’ in the fountain of youth/You should listen to the good news.”

Born in Dallas, Cauthen grew up in Tyler in eastern, central Texas, later spent some time in Austin, and since then has toured Europe and plans a concert tour to Japan next year.

“I’m a nomad,” he said in a recent telephone interview. “I’ve lived all over the great state of Texas. Now I travel all over the world.” His songs and videos vary wonderfully in tone and content but the back-country wild man often emerges. Ever the actor, Cauthen takes the leading role in his music videos, driving down the highway or hanging out in honkytonks.

“I’ve always loved to play the part and put on a show,” Cauthen said. “But in the recording studio, I’m conscious of being myself. I’m not in the top 40 mold. I’m unmoldable.”

Rather than track musical trends, Cauthen stays true to the traditions of his home turf in East Texas.

“That’s where Tejano music crossed with Texas swing and took on a full Southern rock edge,” he said.

Commercial country music out of Nashville may veer toward slick storytelling paired with a catchy instrumental hook, but Cauthen said he’s looking for something a little more solid in a song.

“I believe in songs that are a little deeper and more thought-out than a lot of the stuff that’s coming out,” he said. “A lot of the songs now sound the same. That’s what bothers me.”

Now that he has hit his stride, Cauthen, 33, has no intention of slowing down. He figures he has written a total of some 500 songs, probably 150 of them in the past few years.

“I’m always working a song every day,” he said. “I never stop.”

