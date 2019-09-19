Master printmaker’s work on exhibit in Santa Rosa

What: “Gustave Baumann Retrospective: Color Woodcuts, Oils, Sculpture” When: Sept. 21 through Nov. 2. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Start talking about prints as an art form, and people are liable to think of images mass-produced to decorate hotel room walls, but if anyone ever qualified as a true artist, it was surely famed German-born printmaker Gustave Baumann.

Baumann painstakingly carved wooden blocks — several identical ones, each for the application of a different color, for every image — and crafted each print by hand. And his hard work was rewarded and respected. His prints have been shown at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., and the New Mexico Museum of Art.

The artist, who spent most of his career in Sante Fe, New Mexico, died at age 90 in 1971, but his legacy lives on in Santa Rosa, where the Annex Galleries will exhibit his prints from Friday, Sept. 21, through Nov. 2.

If the connection between Sante Fe to Santa Rosa seems elusive at first, the explanation is simple. His daughter, Ann Baumann, a county and state social worker, settled here in 1964, and lived and worked in this area until her death in 2011, and maintained a long and close relationship with Annex Galleries.

Daniel Leinau, owner of the gallery, immediately recognized the potential artistic and monetary value of the artist’s work. As a result, Annex has represented the artist’s estate for the past 40 years.

“I realized his importance was international. No printmaker in the world had ever done what he did and none ever will again,” Leinau said.

“Our first exhibition here in Santa Rosa offered a huge selection of prints. The most expensive was $500, a lot in those days but … that $500 print has recently sold for over $40,000,” the gallery owner added. “There’s a market for this work all across the country.”

Annex Galleries director Gala Chamberlain spent more than 35 years working with Ann Baumann on a comprehensive catalog and history of the printmaker’s work and will conduct a book signing from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the opening reception for the exhibit.

It took Chamberlin a long time to win over the daughter’s confidence and gain free access to the master’s work, she said, and she found herself fascinated by the prints, many of them intricate and detailed landscapes.

“I had never seen anything like it,” Chamberlain said. “He was trying to capture moments in time. He was definitely a craftsman and an artisan.”

The Annex Galleries opened on A Street in Santa Rosa in 1971, the same year Baumann died, and settled within a couple of years at its present site on College Avenue.

The gallery is somewhat atypical in that it deals exclusively in original fine prints produced over the past few centuries from all over the world. Its sales don’t come from walk-in trade or tourists, but derive mainly from internet sales, often to museums or other galleries.

In addition the Baumann collection, Annex also represent the estates of Anders Aldrin, Dorr Bothwell, Edmond Casarella, Bernard Childs, Leonard Edmondson, Augusta Rathbone, William S. Rice, James D. Smillie and others.

