Nightbeats: Must-see acts at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

AND THEN THERE WERE THREE: Back with a power-packed bill, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival celebrates 19 years of live music with three days full of free acts to catch at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Taking place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, the fest has dozens of artists but below are a few you won’t want to miss on this year’s lineup.

Kurt Vile

With seven studio albums (and a killer collaborative album with Courtney Barnett), the Philadelphia songwriter has a long catalog of tunes to pull from.

Known for hits like “Pretty Pimping,” full of witty lyrics, glorious guitar riffs and of course, quintessential indie rocker vibes, Vile is known for marching to the beat of his own drum, and Vile’s latest album, “Bottle It In,” which dropped just last year, is full of songs you won’t want to miss hearing live.

Tank and The Bangas

Hailing from New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas bring forth a spicy new sound one can only find in the Cajun music the region is known for. Founded by Tarriona “Tank” Ball, a slam poet with vocals that pack a punch, the funk, soul and R&B number captivated audiences by holding down a performance powerful enough to win NPR’s Tiny Desk contest back in 2017.

The band is back with a new album this year, “Green Balloon,” and don’t miss hearing new songs like “Dope Girl Magic.”

Y La Bamba

Exploring what it means to be a Mexican-American woman within current societal expectations, Y La Bamba singer Luz Elena Mendoza writes self-reflective lyrics. Mixing folk, modern synth sounds and traditional Mexican guitar, the Portland, Oregon-based songstress crafts unique numbers which switch between languages from song to song on albums and blur the line between Spanish and English refreshingly.

Tip: The festival added extra security precautions this year, including limited entry points, a clear bag policy, a cooler ban and several other new regulations. Make sure to log on to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website for a full list of dos and don’ts.

Details: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Free. Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com

NEW MUSIC WITH SOUL: There is a distinct difference between classic soul music that artists like Curtis Mayfield, James Brown or Marvin Gaye released in the ’70s, and the new wave of R&B playing on the radio these days. Yet the album “American Love Call” by Durand Jones & The Indications could be mistaken for a forgotten gem from the golden age of soul.

Taking the world by storm with its debut self-titled album in 2016, the group — originally formed by five friends who met while studying at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana — bring forth the groovy energy of predictors long before their time.

In part, the band’s makeshift first album, recorded for $452.11 (including a case of beer) showcased the same gritty quality found on vintage recordings. Songs like “Groovy Babe” channel James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing,” with funky backbeats and passionate raspy screams.

Slower love songs such as “Is It Any Wonder?” — sung by drummer Aaron Frazer with harmony by singer Durand Jones — are instant hits showcasing the chemistry one would assume only comes from decades of working together.

With a sophomore album showcasing a more polished sound, doo-wop-inspired songs like “Don’t You Know” still hold classic sounds far beyond the band’s years, while bringing new ideas to the table. The clean, well-produced songs on the sophomore Durand Jones & The Indications album proves that the band’s talents extend far past one-hit-wonder status.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Mystic Theatre 23 Petaluma Boulevard N., Petaluma. $18- $93. nystictheatre.com

