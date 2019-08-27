Leslie Jones exiting 'Saturday Night Live,' Kate McKinnon back next season

LOS ANGELES — "Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones is leaving the NBC show after five seasons, while Kate McKinnon is sticking around.

Jones' departure was confirmed by a person familiar with the change who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss Jones' status with the long-running sketch series.

The departure comes as Jones is branching out into other projects.

The person also said McKinnon will return for her eighth season with the show. McKinnon's portrayals of political figures including Hillary Clinton and Jeff Sessions have become a "SNL" staple.

Earlier this month, Jones announced she's doing a Netflix stand-up special. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, Jones said it's great to be an actress but that she's really a "hardcore" stand-up comedian.

