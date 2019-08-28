'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose

So do you see yourself as another Kelly Clarkson? Or maybe a Carrie Underwood, or Adam Lambert?

If the answer is yes, you’ll want to show off those big pipes during an “American Idol” audition session in San Jose.

Yes, TV’s iconic singing competition is looking for another major pop superstar and their nationwide search is coming to the South Bay on Sept. 6 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, 408 Almaden Blvd.

San Jose is just one of 22 sites across the country in which in-person auditions are being held this summer, so you better be ready to stand out from the crowd. San Jose is also just one of two California locales — the other being Santa Barbara, where tryouts were held on Aug. 23.

The last time “American Idol” visited the Bay Area was 2017 at Oakland’s Jack London Square. This is the first time auditions will be held in the South Bay.

These will be preliminary round tryouts with the show’s producers. So don’t expect to meet Katy Perry, Lionel Richie or Luke Bryan at the Convention Center. Anyone planning to audition must pre-register with “Idol” organizers. You can do that by clicking here.

“American Idol” launches its new season early next year on ABC.