Guy Fieri thanks CHP with free food, beer at Humboldt County Fair

In between trips to his new East Coast restaurants and promoting his latest Food Network appearances, Guy Fieri spent some time last week thanking the California Highway Patrol at the Humboldt County Fair.

Fieri, a longtime Santa Rosa resident who grew up in Ferndale, judges the fair's annual Surf & Turf BBQ Competition, according to the Times Standard. This year, he also invited members of the CHP to the fair for free admission, food and beer.

“We invited CHP from Garberville to Willow Creek, all the way through,” Fieri told the Times Standard. “And any officers that were available and their families — the fair let them in for free and then I fed ’em.”

“So we’ve got folks from all different walks of life that are up here,” Fieri told the newspaper. “They come out, bring their home barbecue, some professional barbecue, all different types of stuff. They come out and they rock and roll and make great food.”

The competition has helped maintain the fair's popularity, with this year people driving from as far away as San Diego to attend.

“If you want to see eclectic food, if you want to see eclectic entertainment, if you want to have this experience,” Fieri said to the Times Standard, “you have to come and support your fair.”