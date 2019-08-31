Golfiesta fundraiser combines wonderful things for Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

More people would play golf if they arrived at a hole to find friendly folks doling out tacos and beer.

That happened Thursday at Windsor Golf Club because that was the day of Golfiesta, a tasty hoot of a tournament hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sonoma County.

At one hole, players enjoyed tacos from Agave Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar of Healdsburg.

Alongside another tee, a team from El Farolito, also of Healdsburg, handed out burritos. At a third hole, a crew from Tacos al Carbón of Santa Rosa offered up ceviche.

Members of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals group made sure no one went thirsty.

Sonoma Clean Power and the Triple S Tire store of Sebastopol were major sponsors of the good-natured golf tournament. The Sonoma County Farm Bureau and other organizations and businesses hosted booths that added to the fun.

Proceeds from Golfiesta will help to sustain the work and mission of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Once the last of the shotgun tourney’s 61 players finished, they and a good many of their relatives, friends and other chamber members and supporters of the chambers gathered at the Windsor Gold Club’s popular Charlie’s Restaurant.

There a silent auction, also to raise dollars for chamber operations, and a fiesta dinner paired with wine from Chavez Family Cellars in Healdsburg.