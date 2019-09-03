Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 6 - Sept. 15
Need a dose of nostalgia this week? Head to Rodney Strong Vineyards to watch The Beach Boys perform or get tickets to a showing of "American Graffiti." Plenty of live music, comedies and fests round out the week.
Here are your best bets:
Andy Grammer
The irrepressible pop singer who scored feel-good hits with “Honey, I’m Good” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.
David Crosby & Friends
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter headlines a show that also features the Skytrails Band at 8 p.m. Friday at the Uptown Theatre in Napa. Tickets cost $61-$96. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
"Daily Acts Matter!"
Climate action benefit features presentations plus live music by Rupa and the April Fishes, Coffis Brothers, Highway Poets and more from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.
Friday, Sept. 6
Daniel Handler: "Bottle Grove" novelist (aka "Lemony Snicket") in conversation with John Vanderslice. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.
Andy Grammer: Pop hits including "Keep Your Head Up." 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under: "Girls’ Night Outback." 9 p.m. Graton Resort & Casino Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40. 21 and older. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com.
Winesong: Auction and wine and food tasting benefiting Mendocino Coast District Hospital, 35th anniversary. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 6, Little River Inn, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Tickets cost $85-$250. For more information, visit winesong.org.
"Body Awareness": Touching comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Through Sept. 22. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. For more information, visit 707-823-0177 or call mainstagewest.com.
"NUTS": Courtroom drama, Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Through Sept. 29. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.
Gala Celebration: High-energy song and dance show highlighting the season’s top numbers. 7:30 p.m. Through Sept. 8 Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets cost $49-$154. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.
Saturday, Sept. 7
The Beach Boys: Rock ’n’ roll surf music from the iconic California band. 5 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $94-$134. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.
"American Graffiti": Tickets cost $40 per vehicle, $2-$12 individuals. For more information, visit avfilmsociety.org.
Comedy trio: Stand-up comics Charlene Mae, Laura Hayden and Maria Herman, Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.
Hawaiian Luau: Penngrove Social Firemen fundraiser, Hawaiian food and beverages, Polynesian entertainment. 1 p.m. Sept. 7, 3 p.m. dinner, Penngrove Park. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-794-1516 or visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.
Gypsy Jazz Cabaret: Gala and After Party, celebrity chefs, live music, auctions, French cabaret attire. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $65-$125. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.
The Billie Holiday Project: Bay Area jazz musicians, featuring vocalist Stella Heath. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Paul McCandless/Christian Foley-Beining Collaboration: Sonoma County-based quartet, original compositions. 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
The Easy Leaves: Country band, Sunset Music Series season finale. 4 p.m.-sunset Sept. 8, The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com.
Jay Leno: Acclaimed late night TV host, stand-up comedian, voiceover actor and author. 5 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $89-$129. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.
Daily Acts climate action benefit: Presentations plus Rupa and the April Fishes, Coffis Brothers, Highway Poets and more. 1:30-7 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.
Monday, Sept. 9
"National Lampoon’s Animal House": Classic 1978 college comedy. Vintage Film Series. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
National Heirloom Expo: Pure food fair with 4,000-plus heirloom produce varieties, speakers, vendors, kids’ activities, exhibits and live music. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$30. For more information, visit theheirloomexpo.com.
Café Tacvba: Mexican rock band, modernized Mexican music including cumbia and norteña. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $49-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Wade Bowen and Dalton Domino: Country musicians from Texas, red dirt and Southern rock. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.
Big band jazz: Vocalist Jacqui Carrasco and 17-piece jazz band, plus Jase Casabella live drawing art show. 7-10 p.m. The Big Easy, Petaluma. Free. For more information, visit bigeasypetaluma.com.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Roy Rogers: Slide guitar master and his Delta Rhythm Kings band. Rockin’ the River season finale, 7-8:30 p.m. Guerneville Plaza. Free. For more information, visit rockintheriver.org.
New York Cat Film Festival: Inspiring and entertaining cat videos showcasing their bonds with people. 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75; Forgotten Felines benefit. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.
Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience: Prince tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.
"Under Milk Wood": Petaluma Readers Theatre production of the Dylan Thomas work. Opens 5 p.m. Petaluma Museum. $10-$12. Through Sept. 21. For more information, call 707-287-1766 or visit petalumareaderstheatre.com.
Peace, Love, Music: Midnight Sun, Common Knowledge, D.J. Loisaida. Fundraiser for Sonoma County Peace & Justice Center and musician Andre Russell, hit by a drunken driver. Sonoma County Peace & Justice Center. 8 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.
Friday, Sept. 13
"Arsenic and Old Lace": Classic dark comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 29. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night Bubbly. Tickets cost $5-$28. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.
Rep. Jackie Speier: KQED’s Michael Krasny interviews the congresswoman and "Undaunted" author, Q&A session follows. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $30-$35, SCCC fundraiser. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/author-talk-2/.
Tapas New Short Play Festival: Six plays by Northern California playwrights, six actresses. Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 28. Guerneville Masonic Lodge. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit pegasustheater.com.
Kansas: 1970s rock band, "Point of Know Return Tour." 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $59-$125, VIP $295. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.
"Easy Rider": The 1969 road adventures of two Harley-riding bikers, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. 7 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $8-$10. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.
Bowie Forever: Tribute to David Bowie, more than 20 musicians in a multi-media show. Bowie-themed prizes. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Starling Bar, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.
Festival of Belonging: Opening reception for FACES, portraits of homeless people by Santa Rosa photographer Salvador ‘Poncho’ Sanchez-Strawbridge. 5-7 p.m. Through Sept. 14. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit justicewise.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Lagunitas Beer Circus: Two stages, 100-plus performers, live music including Gogol Bordello, burlesque, midway games and more, plus craft beer. 4:20-10 p.m. Sept. 14, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/beercircus.
Catherine Russell: Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, annual "Party for the Green" benefit gala. 8 p.m. concert Sept. 14, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Various reception times. Tickets cost $125-$1,000. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.
Kabir Singh: Award-winning stand-up comedian, fresh off his critically acclaimed Comedy Central debut. Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Sept. 14, St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.
The Ultimate Party 2: 1980s pop culture, Wonder Bread 5, Petty Theft, Mustache Harbor, Purple Ones, The Illeagles. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $31. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com
The Blues Night: Performances by local blues musicians. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.
Steely Dan: 1970s rock band that reunited in the ’90s. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $99-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.
The Musers: High-energy multi-instrumental trio, plus folk, funk and bluegrass modern string band Late for the Train. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$19. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
Atomic Punks: David Lee Roth-era of Van Halen, plus The Watchers original rock music. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.
Old Grove Festival: Outdoor concerts and barbecue, 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 14-15, Armstrong Woods, Guerneville. The Sam Chase, Rainbow Girls, Sept. 14; Jay Som, Alex Bleeker, Sept. 15. Tickets cost $10-$162. For more information, call 707-869-9177 or visit oldgrovefestival.org.
Paul Galbraith: Internationally renowned guitarist, program including Bach and Haydn. Redwood Arts Council 40th season opener. 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Two-weekend festival, 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Sept. 14-15 and 21-22, B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals opening day, Lauryn Hill headlines Sept. 15. Tickets cost $119-$239, two-day VIP $479. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.
Wiley Ray/Rick Lenzi: Ray Orbison and Elvis Presley tribute bands. Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Elsie Allen High School. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Petaluma Poetry Walk: Poetry festival with more than 25 poets, including Poet Laureate of Sonoma County Maya Khosla. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Various downtown Petaluma venues. Free. For more information, visit petalumapoetrywalk.org.
Santa Rosa Art and Antiques Fair: Arts and crafts, antiques, classic cars, live music, local art, food and beverages, antique appraisers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-479-3698.
Jami Jamison Band: Blues and jazz group, Santa Rosa Symphony League fundraiser. 3-5 p.m. Madrona Manor, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.
Fiesta de Independencia: Latin Heritage Month celebration with live music, dancing, food and family activities. 1-7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-800-7504 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.
Itzhak Perlman: Violin virtuoso and pianist Rohan DeSilva, Beethoven, Franck and Dvorák. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $55-$125. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.