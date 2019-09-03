Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 6 - Sept. 15

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2019, 2:31PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

Need a dose of nostalgia this week? Head to Rodney Strong Vineyards to watch The Beach Boys perform or get tickets to a showing of "American Graffiti." Plenty of live music, comedies and fests round out the week.

Here are your best bets:

Andy Grammer

The irrepressible pop singer who scored feel-good hits with “Honey, I’m Good” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Crosby & Friends

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter headlines a show that also features the Skytrails Band at 8 p.m. Friday at the Uptown Theatre in Napa. Tickets cost $61-$96. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Daily Acts Matter!"

Climate action benefit features presentations plus live music by Rupa and the April Fishes, Coffis Brothers, Highway Poets and more from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Friday, Sept. 6

Daniel Handler: "Bottle Grove" novelist (aka "Lemony Snicket") in conversation with John Vanderslice. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Andy Grammer: Pop hits including "Keep Your Head Up." 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Gypsy Jazz Cabaret: Gala and After Party, celebrity chefs, live music, auctions, French cabaret attire. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $65-$125. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Friday, Sept. 13

"Arsenic and Old Lace": Classic dark comedy. Opens 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 29. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Opening Night Bubbly. Tickets cost $5-$28. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Rep. Jackie Speier: KQED’s Michael Krasny interviews the congresswoman and "Undaunted" author, Q&A session follows. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets cost $30-$35, SCCC fundraiser. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/author-talk-2/.

Tapas New Short Play Festival: Six plays by Northern California playwrights, six actresses. Opens 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Through Sept. 28. Guerneville Masonic Lodge. Tickets cost $15-$18. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit pegasustheater.com.

Kansas: 1970s rock band, "Point of Know Return Tour." 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $59-$125, VIP $295. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"Easy Rider": The 1969 road adventures of two Harley-riding bikers, starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. 7 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $8-$10. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Bowie Forever: Tribute to David Bowie, more than 20 musicians in a multi-media show. Bowie-themed prizes. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Starling Bar, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-938-7442 or visit starlingsonoma.com.

Festival of Belonging: Opening reception for FACES, portraits of homeless people by Santa Rosa photographer Salvador ‘Poncho’ Sanchez-Strawbridge. 5-7 p.m. Through Sept. 14. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit justicewise.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Lagunitas Beer Circus: Two stages, 100-plus performers, live music including Gogol Bordello, burlesque, midway games and more, plus craft beer. 4:20-10 p.m. Sept. 14, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit lagunitas.com/beercircus.

Catherine Russell: Grammy Award-winning jazz singer, annual "Party for the Green" benefit gala. 8 p.m. concert Sept. 14, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Various reception times. Tickets cost $125-$1,000. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Kabir Singh: Award-winning stand-up comedian, fresh off his critically acclaimed Comedy Central debut. Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Sept. 14, St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Kenwood. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The Ultimate Party 2: 1980s pop culture, Wonder Bread 5, Petty Theft, Mustache Harbor, Purple Ones, The Illeagles. 5 p.m. SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $31. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com

The Blues Night: Performances by local blues musicians. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Steely Dan: 1970s rock band that reunited in the ’90s. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $99-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Musers: High-energy multi-instrumental trio, plus folk, funk and bluegrass modern string band Late for the Train. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $15-$19. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Atomic Punks: David Lee Roth-era of Van Halen, plus The Watchers original rock music. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Old Grove Festival: Outdoor concerts and barbecue, 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 14-15, Armstrong Woods, Guerneville. The Sam Chase, Rainbow Girls, Sept. 14; Jay Som, Alex Bleeker, Sept. 15. Tickets cost $10-$162. For more information, call 707-869-9177 or visit oldgrovefestival.org.

Paul Galbraith: Internationally renowned guitarist, program including Bach and Haydn. Redwood Arts Council 40th season opener. 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Sonoma Harvest Music Festival: Two-weekend festival, 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Sept. 14-15 and 21-22, B.R. Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen. Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals opening day, Lauryn Hill headlines Sept. 15. Tickets cost $119-$239, two-day VIP $479. For more information, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

Wiley Ray/Rick Lenzi: Ray Orbison and Elvis Presley tribute bands. Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Benefits Elsie Allen High School. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Petaluma Poetry Walk: Poetry festival with more than 25 poets, including Poet Laureate of Sonoma County Maya Khosla. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Various downtown Petaluma venues. Free. For more information, visit petalumapoetrywalk.org.

Santa Rosa Art and Antiques Fair: Arts and crafts, antiques, classic cars, live music, local art, food and beverages, antique appraisers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-479-3698.

Jami Jamison Band: Blues and jazz group, Santa Rosa Symphony League fundraiser. 3-5 p.m. Madrona Manor, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

Fiesta de Independencia: Latin Heritage Month celebration with live music, dancing, food and family activities. 1-7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-800-7504 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Itzhak Perlman: Violin virtuoso and pianist Rohan DeSilva, Beethoven, Franck and Dvorák. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $55-$125. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

