Things to do in Sonoma County, Sept. 6 - Sept. 15

Need a dose of nostalgia this week? Head to Rodney Strong Vineyards to watch The Beach Boys perform or get tickets to a showing of "American Graffiti." Plenty of live music, comedies and fests round out the week.

Here are your best bets:

Andy Grammer

The irrepressible pop singer who scored feel-good hits with “Honey, I’m Good” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

David Crosby & Friends

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter headlines a show that also features the Skytrails Band at 8 p.m. Friday at the Uptown Theatre in Napa. Tickets cost $61-$96. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Daily Acts Matter!"

Climate action benefit features presentations plus live music by Rupa and the April Fishes, Coffis Brothers, Highway Poets and more from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$30. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Friday, Sept. 6

Daniel Handler: "Bottle Grove" novelist (aka "Lemony Snicket") in conversation with John Vanderslice. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

