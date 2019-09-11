Old Grove Festival offers great music, pure sound

Contact: oldgrovefestival.org or at the gate at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the show. Tickets also available at the Stewards office in Armstrong Redwoods and at the Forest to the Sea Nature Store in downtown Guerneville.

Concert promoter Kathy Ocean remembers when she first started booking the Old Grove Festival more than a decade ago and a sound engineer pulled her aside to show off a new discovery.

“I thought there was something wrong and he took me in the middle of the amphitheater and pulled out his decibel meter and said, ‘Look!’ I looked and said, ‘What am I looking at?’ He said, ‘It says, zero,’ meaning there was no ambient noise — nothing. It was like sacrament to him.”

Tucked in a remote redwood hollow in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Preserve in Guerneville, the intimate Redwood Forest Theater is so far removed from urban clatter that it hardly looks different from its WPA-era roots when it was built for big bands and chautauquas in the 1930s.

“Back then, people from around the Bay Area would come up for shows in the amphitheater,” said Michele Luna, executive director of Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, which relies on the festival as its annual fundraiser.

Evolving into a popular wedding destination, the theater was eventually shut down in the ’80s to preserve its natural surroundings.

Today, the zero reading on the decibel meter is a sharp contrast to the deafening “Great White Noise” that Sam Chase will sing about this weekend.

While writing the song, “I was thinking about this white noise, which was basically everybody screaming at the top of their lungs from their own personal soapbox, that made it impossible to get the right information through to the people,” said the San Francisco singer-songwriter, who with his band The Sam Chase and the Untraditional headlines the 14th annual Old Grove Festival this Saturday. “You can’t hear any frequencies in white noise, but you can hear all frequencies at once.”

Over the years, organizers have experimented with different genres, starting with Don Neely’s Royal Society Jazz Orchestra the inaugural year. Other performers have included Jackie Greene, Tim Bluhm of the Mother Hips, Maria Muldaur, Shana Morrison, Chanticleer and Poor Man’s Whiskey. One year, they tried a summer-long series with the Mexican band La Catrina Quartet, Shakespeare in the Park and a Beatles tribute act.

This year, Luna and her small army of more than 50 volunteers planned a two-day weekend festival with mostly folk and Americana on Saturday and then a second day on Sunday, produced by Noise Pop, featuring indie rock acts Jay Som and Alex Bleeker from the band Real Estate. After the San Francisco promoter brought in a huge crowd for indie-rock stalwarts Built to Spill at the amphitheater last fall, Luna was hoping Noise Pop could “bring in a younger generation of environmentally like-minded fans and possibly even new volunteers” this year. But tickets lagged from the start. Last week, they canceled the Sunday show with Som and Bleeker due to “slow sales and circumstances beyond our control,” Luna said.

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years: All the beer and wine is donated by local breweries and wineries. And when a performer looks out from the stage, they still see more redwoods than people.

“In the beginning, we thought that just the venue itself would guarantee sellouts,” Kathy Ocean said. “It’s gotta be one of the most incredible places to see an event. But it hasn’t worked out that way. I don’t know why. I mean it’s done well, obviously because it’s persisted so long. People just don’t know what they’re missing.”