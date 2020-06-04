Sonoma reschedules annual ‘Trashion Fashion’ recycled arts events for November

The Sonoma Community Center’s 10th annual “Trashion Fashion” event, with runway models showing off clothing made from cast-off and recycled materials, has been postponed until November due to coronavirus concerns and shelter-in-place orders.

The event, originally scheduled for April, will return to its original home at the center Nov. 21 after several years at the Sonoma Veteran’s Memorial Building, where it had moved to accommodate growing crowds. Last year’s runway show drew 600 people, said Eric Jackson, the center’s creative programs manager.

The fashion show aims to rescue and reuse materials that might otherwise go to waste.

“One of major things polluting landfills is clothing items,” Jackson said.

The center also announced a new “Dogs on the Catwalk” event for Nov. 7, with canines modeling fashions designed for them. Weather permitting, that event may be staged outdoors on the center’s back patio.

“The dogs get to prance and show off,” Jackson said. “Some of our local artists are going to be designing head-to-toe outfits for the dogs’ runway walk.”

Also returning for the center’s lineup of fashion-related events is the “Barbie: Reclaimed and Reinvented” gallery exhibit and silent auction, opening Nov. 5.

“Artists take a Barbie doll and reinvent it,” Jackson said. “This is a fundraiser for the center, and the joy of it is that it’s open to anyone across the county.”

Although the center’s fashion events have a fun and frivolous tone, they have a serious underlying theme of reuse, recycling and sustainability, said Kala Stein, the center’s director of ceramics and art.

“I’ve seen some scary statistics on how many Barbies end up in landfills every year,” she said.

The durable plastic dolls potentially have a long life, Jackson noted.

“They’re very reusable,” he said. “This is a creative look at waste management.”

For more information go to sonomacommunitycenter.org

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. Read his Arts blog at arts.blogs.pressdemocrat.com.