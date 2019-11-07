Washoe House plans 150th anniversary bash

The iconic Washoe House is celebrating its 160th anniversary Sunday with live music, free cheese tastings and games to pay homage to its beginnings as a popular watering hole during the California gold rush.

The daylong celebration will feature country music from Brian Francis Baudoin and others yet-to-be announced, and a surprise special guest is expected to make an appearance, according to a news release.

The Stony Point Road landmark in the rural pastures west of Cotati is a beloved relic from 1859, a pioneer hostelry that served as a stage coach station for travelers passing between Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Bodega.

Attendees at Sunday’s event will have a chance to take home prizes by participating in “Washoe Games” and a raffle, the release said. Local tap beers will be discounted and Washoe’s beloved American fare will be served.

For information, call 707-762-3446 and ask for Tanina or Kyle, or email kpettey@springhillcheese.com.