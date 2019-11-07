Subscribe

Washoe House plans 150th anniversary bash

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 7, 2019, 1:09AM

The iconic Washoe House is celebrating its 160th anniversary Sunday with live music, free cheese tastings and games to pay homage to its beginnings as a popular watering hole during the California gold rush.

The daylong celebration will feature country music from Brian Francis Baudoin and others yet-to-be announced, and a surprise special guest is expected to make an appearance, according to a news release.

The Stony Point Road landmark in the rural pastures west of Cotati is a beloved relic from 1859, a pioneer hostelry that served as a stage coach station for travelers passing between Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Bodega.

Attendees at Sunday’s event will have a chance to take home prizes by participating in “Washoe Games” and a raffle, the release said. Local tap beers will be discounted and Washoe’s beloved American fare will be served.

For information, call 707-762-3446 and ask for Tanina or Kyle, or email kpettey@springhillcheese.com.

