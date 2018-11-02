(1 of ) A whimsical Halloween decoration at a home in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Pat Minotti decorates her home to receive trick-or-treaters on Halloween, in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Pat Minotti decorates her home to receive trick-or-treaters on Halloween, in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Charleigh Fleming, 3, helps decorate her grandparents' home for Halloween, in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Homes decorated for Halloween in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Homes decorated for Halloween in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Homes decorated for Halloween in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) A whimsical Halloween decoration at a home in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Homes decorated for Halloween in the historic McDonald Avenue district of Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)