(1 of ) Two women, both Democrats, shared the title of first Native American woman elected to Congress: Sharice Davids, a former White House fellow from Kansas, and Debra Haaland, above, a community activist from New Mexico. Haaland drew parallels between the separation of Native American children and the federal government’s recent border actions with the families of migrants. (AP Photo/Juan Labreche)
(2 of ) Sharice Davids, above, is also the first lesbian Native American to be elected to the House and part of “a rainbow wave” of LGBT candidates in this year’s election. She has criticized the Republican tax bill and called for “a true tax cut for the middle class.” (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
(3 of ) Ilhan Omar above, a Democratic state legislator in Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, a Democratic former state legislator in Michigan, became the first Muslim women elected to Congress after winning their House races. Omar will also be the first Somali-American to serve in Congress. She has called for gun control, single-payer health care and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally.
(4 of ) Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American attorney, has championed Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage and abolishing the federal agency Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
(5 of ) Jahana Hayes, a school district administrator in Waterbury, Connecticut, will become the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. Hayes, a Democrat, was a celebrated former history teacher who was chosen as the National Teacher of the Year in 2016. She will fill the seat previously held by Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat who said she had failed to protect women in her office from sexual harassment and did not seek re-election. (H John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)
(6 of ) Ayanna Pressley will become the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. She beat a 10-term incumbent in the Democratic primary and vowed to pursue “activist leadership” to advance a progressive agenda. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
(7 of ) Kristi Noem, a four-term Republican congresswoman who touted her experience working on her family’s farm and her conservative record in office, will be the first female governor of South Dakota. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for her at a rally in Rapid City on Monday night. (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP)
(8 of ) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, became the youngest woman elected to Congress. Like Pressley, she defeated a white male incumbent who had served 10 terms in a Democratic primary. She will represent New York’s 14th District, which includes parts of Queens and the Bronx. She has never held elected office but attracted support with an uncompromising left-wing platform. She won about 78 percent of the vote against her little-known Republican opponent. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
(9 of ) Two Democratic women in Texas, Veronica Escobar of El Paso, above, and Sylvia Garcia of Houston, will be the state’s first Latinas to serve in the House of Representatives. Escobar, a top elected official in El Paso County, will replace Rep. Beto O’Rourke, whose spirited challenge for Senate against Ted Cruz fell short Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
(10 of ) Texas State Senator Sylvia Garcia speaks during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.The victories of her and Escobar, both in seats previously held by Democrats, reflect the shifting demographics in Texas, particularly in urban areas.Garcia was a member of the Texas Senate.(AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
(11 of ) Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican closely allied with President Donald Trump, will be Tennessee’s first female senator. She is fiercely anti-abortion and stressed border security and taxes. Trump visited Tennessee to campaign for Blackburn three times, most recently at a rally in Chattanooga on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(12 of ) Jared Polis, a wealthy Democratic congressman in Colorado, became the first openly gay man elected as governor in any state. He wants to push for single-payer health care and renewable energy. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)
(13 of ) Janet Mills, the Democratic state attorney general of Maine, will be its first female governor. (She was also the first woman elected as the state’s attorney general.) The former prosecutor was elected to the state Legislature in 2002 and has vowed to combat the opioid epidemic and ensure access to health care. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)