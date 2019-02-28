Miss Sonoma County 2019 contestants

February 27, 2019

The contestants are in for the 73rd annual Miss Sonoma County competitions, to be held in Rohnert Park on Saturday, March 2.

The winner of the 2018 Miss Sonoma County Competition was Tyler-Avery Lewis, 23, of Rohnert Park.

Held in conjunction with the Miss California and Miss Sonoma County competitions, this Miss Sonoma County's Outstanding Teen competition for local teens has been ongoing since 1999. Last year's winner of the regional teen competition was Pinkeo Phongsa, a student of Technology High School in Rohnert Park and a captain of the women's varsity basketball team.

The eligibility requirements for teen contestants are that they must be U.S. citizens, California residents for at least six months, and must be no older than 17 by July 31 of the competition year, according to the Miss California website. All teen contestants are awarded academic scholarships.

The eligibility requirements for the adult contestants are that they must be U.S. citizens, California residents for at least six months, never married and never had kids, at least 18 years old by July 31 and no older than 25 by the end of the year.

Scroll through the gallery above to see all the contestants for the adult and teen Miss Sonoma County competitions.

