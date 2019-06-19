A look back on World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 19, 2019, 3:33PM
Updated 12 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Twenty-eight years after it began, the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s World’s Ugliest Dog Contest continues to prove that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

The day-long competition on Friday, June 21 involves a “Pet Fest” from 2-5 p.m. as well as a pre-show at 5:15 p.m. The official contest begins at 6:00 p.m. Each dog will have their own moment in the spotlight, walking along the red carpet with their handler.

Despite its silly nature, the contest also promotes adoption and supports rescue dogs hoping to find a home.

With the fast approach of this beloved event, we look back on those canines who are adorable in their own unique way. To view contestants for this year and to vote for your favorite pup, vote online or through the app by visiting the Sonoma-Marin Fair website: https://www.sonoma-marinfair.org/worlds_ugliest_dog_2019_home/.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine