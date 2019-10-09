Support for SMART erodes among North Bay cycling groups in run-up to tax measure

The completion of another piece of bicycle and pedestrian path along the SMART line would normally call for only celebration, but a new $3.3 million segment in Petaluma comes as cyclists are reconsidering their political support of the North Bay’s commuter rail agency as it moves closer to seeking early renewal of a sales tax this March.

Leaders of the region’s bicycling community say their members increasingly question Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s commitment to the 70-mile pathway meant to parallel the rail line. The latest section of multiuse trail, a 1.2-mile segment that includes a free span bridge over the Petaluma River, will move the finished length to 21 miles, less than a third of the planned total.

The slow pace of work has factored in a breakdown of the alliance that cycling groups had formed with SMART more than a decade ago to pass the sales tax measure that underwrites the rail line.

“We find ourselves in such an awkward position, because our values are aligned with SMART’s. We’re at a loss of what to do here,” said Bjorn Griepenburg, the Marin County Bicycle Coalition’s policy and planning director. “They either don’t care about gaining our support, or just think we should support this by default. They’re failing to realize they’ve lost the trust, which has eroded among our supporters.”

SMART officials, however, say that despite growing financial pressures, they’re making progress and hope to continue the partnership with bicycle advocates to deliver the project outlined for voters in 2008.

They point to the completion of the latest segment in Petaluma — from Payran Street north to Southpoint Boulevard — as well as 2 miles of new path between San Rafael and Larkspur.

Funding has been secured for an additional 9 miles, and those segments are scheduled to be built by 2023, officials said.

The new sections will close two gaps, between Petaluma and Penngrove and Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa.

“We are committed to completing the multiuse path over time, leveraging sales-tax dollars and other local sources combined with vigorously seeking outside monies,” Marin County Supervisor Damon Connolly, a SMART board member, said at a meeting last month. “We’re not in a position to make an ironclad commitment about a certain dollar amount or a certain timeframe.”

SMART has spent nearly $57 million on the pathway, about 60% of which has been paid for with grant funding leveraged through sales-tax revenues from Measure Q, the 2008 tax measure. The agency estimates the cost to finish the remaining 40 miles of unfunded path at between $73 million and $78 million in today’s construction costs. SMART doesn’t know when it will have that money or who it will come from.

After the end of this year, the agency will still have about 25 miles of the rail line to build, from its station near the Sonoma County Airport to Cloverdale.

“We’re very stingy,” Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager, told the agency’s board at its Sept. 18 meeting. “We try to spend as little Measure Q (money) on both rail and path so we can extend that, and that’s what we have done and we’ll continue to do that. We’ve got many miles to go, no question. But we’re all on the same side.”