Fire near Sonoma airport forces evacuations

Evacuations were lifted near Schellville on Saturday afternoon following a grass and structure fire, authorities and emergency dispatchers said.

The grass fire was reported near Arnold Drive near Wagner Road, by the Sonoma Valley Airport, at about 4 p.m., said Redcom, the county’s emergency dispatch center.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced mandatory evacuations within a 1-mile radius of the Highway 116 and Highway 121 intersection, just north of Arnold Drive, at 4:50 p.m. because of a spreading structure fire, the agency said in a Nixle alert. The evacuation order was lifted at 6:10 p.m.

Cal Fire and the Schell Vista Fire Protection District were both at the scene, the county’s dispatch center said.

