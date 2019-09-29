Fire near Sonoma airport forces evacuations

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2019, 5:19PM
Updated 34 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Evacuations were lifted near Schellville on Saturday afternoon following a grass and structure fire, authorities and emergency dispatchers said.

The grass fire was reported near Arnold Drive near Wagner Road, by the Sonoma Valley Airport, at about 4 p.m., said Redcom, the county’s emergency dispatch center.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced mandatory evacuations within a 1-mile radius of the Highway 116 and Highway 121 intersection, just north of Arnold Drive, at 4:50 p.m. because of a spreading structure fire, the agency said in a Nixle alert. The evacuation order was lifted at 6:10 p.m.

Cal Fire and the Schell Vista Fire Protection District were both at the scene, the county’s dispatch center said.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine