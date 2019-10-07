Fire along Napa-Solano county line burns more than 500 acres, destroys 1 structure

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 7, 2019, 8:26AM
Updated 18 hours ago

Napa County’s large grass fire that erupted Sunday afternoon in the hills west of Interstate 80 and consumed more than 500 acres now is 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

A Cal Fire update early Monday put the size at 526 acres and said it destroyed one structure.

It started about 3:20 p.m., just west of Interstate 80. Gusty winds pushed it along the steep hillsides and advisory evacuation orders were given for area neighborhoods but those orders didn’t become mandatory.

Sunday night the fire was at 30 percent containment but crews overnight cut the break line to nearly encircle the fire. Monday, crews planned to finish the line and put out hot spots inside the perimeter.

Monday morning there were 163 people on the fire with 15 engines, four water tenders, one helicopter and one dozer and six hand crews.

Details on the structure lost weren’t available early Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

