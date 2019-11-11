Santa Rosa Police searching for gunman after shooting leaves man with critical injuries

A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot twice late Saturday night in Santa Rosa.

The man, who police are not yet identifying, was walking along North Dutton Avenue near West Third Street when he was approached by two suspects.

“After a short conversation, one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot the victim twice,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

Police were called at 9:39 p.m., and the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague said via email mid-morning Sunday that the victim appeared to be in good condition.

The gunman is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a gray and black plaid shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit at 707-543-3590.