Donald McGahn must testify to Congress, judge rules; administration will appeal

WASHINGTON — Former White House counsel Donald McGahn must testify before House impeachment investigators about President Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Mueller inquiry, a judge ruled Monday, saying that senior presidential aides must comply with congressional subpoenas and calling the administration’s arguments to the contrary “fiction.”

The 120-page decision by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia handed another lower-court victory to House Democrats in their fight to overcome Trump’s stonewalling. The Justice Department, which is representing McGahn in the lawsuit, will appeal, a spokeswoman said.

“Presidents are not kings,” Jackson wrote, adding, “They do not have subjects, bound by loyalty or blood, whose destiny they are entitled to control.”

Still, the ruling could have broader consequences. In rejecting the Trump administration’s sweeping claim that top presidential advisers, as McGahn was, are absolutely immune from being compelled to talk about their official duties — meaning they do not even have to show up — the judge said the same is true even for those who worked on national security issues.

Notably, John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, has let it be known that he has significant information about the Ukraine affair at the heart of the impeachment inquiry but is uncertain whether any congressional subpoena for his testimony would be constitutionally valid. He wants a judge to decide.

Jackson’s ruling also came on the same day that another federal judge in Washington held out the possibility that more documents about the Ukraine affair could yet see the light of day, ruling that emails between the White House and the Pentagon about the freezing of military aid to Ukraine should be released under a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

But even as those rulings suggested that more potential evidence for impeachment investigators might become available as the cases play out, House Democrats said the Intelligence Committee would deliver a report soon after Thanksgiving making the case for impeaching Trump, moving forward rather than waiting for the inevitable appeals to drag on.

Democrats are compiling a list of “noncompliance with lawful subpoenas” as part of the report so the Judiciary Committee can consider drafting an article of impeachment charging Trump with obstructing Congress, the intelligence panel’s chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, wrote in a letter to colleagues Monday.

Indeed on Monday, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked an appeals court ruling in another case that required Trump’s accounting firm to turn over financial records to another House committee while justices decide whether to take the case. If they do choose to hear arguments, the justices might not issue a final ruling on the matter until late June.

Several potential witnesses to what Trump said and did to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that could benefit him politically — like Bolton and Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney — have declined to testify because the administration instructed them not to, claiming that current or former senior officials are constitutionally immune.

Bolton, who met alone with Trump about why he was freezing a military aid package to Ukraine in August, has threatened to sue if Democrats try to compel him to testify, seeking a court ruling about whether such a subpoena is legally valid.