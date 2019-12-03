Subscribe

2 men seriously injured in southeast Santa Rosa shooting

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2019, 10:31PM
Updated 53 minutes ago

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting Monday night in Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood, police said.

Santa Rosa police received reports of gunshots on Grant Avenue near the Newhall Bike Path at 6:22 p.m., said Sgt. Brandon Matthies.

When officers responded, they found evidence that shots had been fired in the area and, about 10 minutes later, police received reports that two gunshot victims showed up at two different local hospitals.

The two victims transported themselves to the hospitals, Matthies said. They had serious injuries, but were expected to survive.

Detectives are still trying to determine the sequence of events that led up to the gunfire and the motive of the shooting, Matthies said.

No suspect has been identified, but a witness reported the suspect was a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Witnesses told police they heard about 10 shots fired and two vehicles fled the area soon after, but Matthies said it’s not clear if there are multiple suspects in the shooting.

A few cars parked in the area were also struck by bullets, Matthies said.

