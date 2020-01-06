Subscribe

Memorial set for Marie Sugiyama, Montgomery High School teacher, sports administrator

LORI CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 6, 2020, 2:31PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Services for longtime Montgomery High School teacher, coach and local sports administrator Marie Sugiyama will be at 2 p.m., Feb. 15, at the Enmanji Buddhist Temple in Sebastopol.

Sugiyama, 84, a fierce advocate for girls’ sports and commissioner of the North Bay League for 42 years, died last week in the home of her nephew, whose family had cared for her for several months as she went through chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The Sebastopol native leaves a legacy as a teacher, coach, administrator and supporter of girls’ participation in sports. As survivor of internment with her Japanese-American family during World War II, Sugiyama educated young people throughout the area about the period in U.S. history.

Sugiyama retired in 2015 from Montgomery as a teacher and commissioner of the North Bay League, a post she’d held for 42 years. She was also active in the Japanese American Citizens League, The Press Democrat’s All Empire awards for student-athletes, and was a member of the Athletic Hall of Fames at both Montgomery and Santa Rosa Junior College, and the Hall of Fame at Analy High School for her athletic skills, while also serving on the induction committee since its inception.

The temple is at 1200 Gravenstein Highway South.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine