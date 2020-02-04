Subscribe

Rohnert Park man dies after Napa crash that sends three to hospital

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 3, 2020, 7:53PM

A 23-year-old Rohnert Park man was killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-car collision Sunday night in west Napa.

Kevin Patland suffered significant injuries in the crash in the Browns Valley area and was pronounced dead at the Queen of the Valley Hospital around 8 p.m., said Henry Wofford, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Patland’s was turning left in his Chevrolet Camaro from Woodlawn Drive onto Browns Valley Road about 7:30 p.m. when his car was hit by an unidentified motorist driving an Infiniti westbound, the Napa Police Department said in a statement.

The Napa Fire Department and responding paramedics took lifesaving measures at the scene before Patland was transported to the hospital, police said.

Two people in the vehicle that struck Patland were transported to the hospital with moderate to major injuries, police said.

Officers are investigating if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Napa police declined to provide additional details Monday afternoon and evening.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

