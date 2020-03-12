Sonoma International Film Festival, other events canceled over coronavirus concerns

With both county and state officials warning against large public gatherings due to coronavirus concerns, Sonoma County’s two largest performance venues — the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts — plan to shut down shows down for the rest of the month. Both centers are reaching out to performers to reschedule dates.

“With the latest recommendations from Sonoma County officials and Governor Newsom to cancel or postpone large-scale events, the Luther Burbank Center will contact all of the artists and arts groups scheduled to perform in the 1600-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater through the end of March. We will be working diligently to reschedule performances,” a statement issued by Burbank Center said.

In a similar statement, the Green Music Center announced, “In accordance with guidance from the California Department of Public Health, the Green Music Center is working to postpone or cancel all ticketed events through the end of March. Ticket holders will be contacted by the Box Office for refunds or exchanges.”

Events canceled at Burbank Center include the March 25 appearance by actress Laura Dern at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank center as part of The Sonoma County Women in Conversation series, with other events scheduled there through March to be rescheduled.

The Sonoma International Film Festival, a sprawling annual five-day event set for March 25-29 in downtown Sonoma, also was canceled. The Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival is moving forward with its original dates of March 26-29, according to Jean McGlothlin, co-director of the event.

The BottleRock music festival is still scheduled for late May in Napa, as previously announced, organizers said. The Coachella music festival in Indio has been postponed from April to October.

The Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco canceled events through March 20. Cal Performances at UC Berkeley has canceled shows through March 29.

Here is an updated list of canceled events:

THURSDAY

Santa Rosa: “Wine and Conversation with Museum Founders” at the Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa has been postponed, with a new date to be announced later.

“Who’s Got the Chops Lip Sync Battle,” Chop’s Teen Club.

The final performances of “The Cripple of Inishmann,” through Sunday at the Burbank Studio Theatre, Santa Rosa Junior College. Shows may be rescheduled.

FRIDAY

Cloverdale: Sonoma Mendocino Econonic Development District industry resiliency session, Citrus Fairgrounds.

Sonoma: Jay Alexander magic show, Sebastiani Theatre.

SATURDAY

Sebastopol: Sonoma County Bluegrass & Folk Festival, Analy High School.

SUNDAY

Santa Rosa: Everything Spring Cabaret, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Santa Rosa. New date to be announced.

Petaluma: Concert by Celtic harpist and storyteller Patrick Ball, Cinnabar Theater. The performer canceled the show after his tour events at other venues were cancelled, leading to cancellation of the tour.

MARCH 20

Yountville: Taste of Yountville wine and food event. Refunds available through EventBrite.

MARCH 20-21

Healdsburg: “Pigs & Pinot,” Hotel Healdsburg.

MARCH 21-22

San Rafael: Marin Symphony, Marin Center.

MARCH 22

Occidental: Duo book launch with authors Donna Emerson and Ron Thomas. To be rescheduled.

San Rafael: 10th annual Marin Camp Fair, Marin Center.

MARCH 23

Petaluma: “Pints for Paws” fundraiser, Lagunitas Brewing Company.

MARCH 27

Santa Rosa: Los Cien luncheon, Flamingo Hotel

MARCH 27-29

Santa Rosa: 14th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival, Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

MARCH 28

Rohnert Park: Expanding Your Horizons event for 7th- and 8th-grade girls, Sonoma State University. Rescheduled for Sept. 19.

Petaluma: Kathryn Keller’s Art Exhibit and Fundraiser “Magna Calumnia MMXVI” (The Great Swindle, 2016) at the Icehouse Gallery.

APRIL 2 Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa Symphony breakfast fundraiser at Vintners Inn. Rescheduled to June 5.

APRIL 3

Petaluma: Concert by Fleshgod Apocalypse, The Agonist. Phoenix Theater. Refunds available at place of purchase.

APRIL 3-6

Santa Rosa: Friends of the Santa Rosa Library Spring Book Faire, Veterans Memorial Building.

APRIL 4

Glen Ellen: Food and storytelling fundraising event featuring MFK Fisher’s daughter, Kennedy Golden, and Mary Frances’ grandnephew, Luke Barr, at Bouverie Reserve in Glen Ellen.

Staff Writer Austin Murphy contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.