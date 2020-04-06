Subscribe

Life lessons for athletes from afar

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2020, 6:44AM
April 6, 2020, 6:44AM

After each football game, Rancho Cotate High School players line up and shake hands with head coach Gehrig Hotaling. He reminds the young men to lock eyes and grip firmly.

It’s only one of many “teachable moments” coaches like Hotaling and others have with their charges, young student-athletes on the cusp of adulthood with so many life lessons still to learn.

Since the coronavirus has canceled school — and sports with it — high school coaches more than ever are replacing their Xs and Os with bigger-picture lessons to help their athletes stay fit, but also mentally stable during these unprecedented times.

“We tell them family first, then academics, and then if you still have time on your hands, then work out,” Hotaling said. “Football is not the top priority.”

With school out since mid-March, spring sports teams have been adrift, not able to hold organized practices or work out on school property.

For many kids, they’ve played organized sports for most of their lives and having been cut off so abruptly has left them with an empty feeling.

Maria Carrillo track coach Greg Fogg has been guiding his runners through the maze of their season, which appears likely to be canceled as the county extends its shelter-at-home restrictions through May 3.

He sprinkles in life lessons into proposed workouts for his runners. His advice depends on the kid’s situation.

“My reaction for a senior who had big hopes and dreams this year is very different than for the sophomore who just picked up some training hurdles off my porch,” he said. “That runner has more seasons to look forward to.

“For that senior, it’s harder. It’s challenging for the seniors, even for ones who weren’t going to go to college (to run). It’s just fun, being part of a team, engaging the whole competitive thing, and this being their last high school team.”

For some young athletes, coaches are providing fun workouts via Zoom or YouTube to help keep the kids engaged and focused.

Santa Rosa United Soccer Club hosted a toilet roll juggling challenge — “Beat the coaches!” — and has scheduled daily evening skills classes with coaches on teleconference.

Skills director Justin Selander’s message to members: In times like these, coaches, parents and athletes need to support each other.

“I know these are difficult and unusual times,” he advised the kids. “But we all love this game. … Keep expressing yourself. Keep having joy out there.”

During teleconference meetups last week, many athletes just wanted to see each other, even virtually, after being isolated for the past few weeks, Fogg said.

“We passed along a lot of information,” he said. “But it was just really good to see everyone’s face. It’s funny how you adapt, because we’re such social animals and we’re so used to seeing each other. Everyone is so hungry for virtual contact.”

Good signs — a couple kids asked if they could do it again next week.

Carrillo senior Avery Damron has taken it upon herself to keep up the daily contact with each other. Each day at 8 p.m., she hosts a video call with more than a dozen team members.

“Avery has great contagious enthusiasm and energy, and just getting these teammates together and seeing all their faces and smiles, even if it’s on a computer screen, is worth it,” Fogg said. “Having them get some exercise out of it is a bonus.”

Fogg also is inviting in guest speakers: Stanford-bound Colorado senior Cole Sprout, who is one of the top high school runners in the country, and professional runner Katie Mackey.

He hopes they can help share “what they’re doing to get through this training-in-isolation environment we’re going to be in for a while,” Fogg said.

So far, the coach said his best advice has been to keep life as normal as possible.

“Emotionally, spiritually, stay active,” he said. “Get up in the morning and take a shower like normal.”

Hotaling, whose school year began with Rancho Cotate reaching the state football championship game for the first time, said his players were seeking workout options, but also guidance from their mentor. As a teacher too, Hotaling stresses academics before athletics.

Still, being part of a team and having a trusted coach can provide a strong foundation to help young people handle adversity in its many forms.

In Sonoma County, athletes, especially juniors or seniors, have had each of their past three seasons marred by fires, smoke, power outages and now a virus.

“Unfortunately, in this area, we’re used to it and the kids are used to it, with the fires,” Hotaling said. “I’m sure everyone has a certain level of post-traumatic stress from what we’ve been through in the last three, four years. This is just another form of stress to get through.”

A YouTube workout video Hotaling recorded for his team helps bridge the gap a little, and provides a little togetherness while apart.

In an odd way, Fogg said, all this isolation and staying at home with family may make us all better family members.

“Sometimes coaches have to have a parental component too,” he said.

He recited a thought another parent shared with him: Every day, ask what you’ve done for yourself, what you’ve done for others and what you’ve done for your family.

“That last piece is really important,” Fogg said. “We’re being forced to be better family members. Honestly, we’re probably not that good at it. This is forcing us to be better family members.

“We’re all in this together, and it starts with your house.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

