Life lessons for athletes from afar

After each football game, Rancho Cotate High School players line up and shake hands with head coach Gehrig Hotaling. He reminds the young men to lock eyes and grip firmly.

It’s only one of many “teachable moments” coaches like Hotaling and others have with their charges, young student-athletes on the cusp of adulthood with so many life lessons still to learn.

Since the coronavirus has canceled school — and sports with it — high school coaches more than ever are replacing their Xs and Os with bigger-picture lessons to help their athletes stay fit, but also mentally stable during these unprecedented times.

“We tell them family first, then academics, and then if you still have time on your hands, then work out,” Hotaling said. “Football is not the top priority.”

With school out since mid-March, spring sports teams have been adrift, not able to hold organized practices or work out on school property.

For many kids, they’ve played organized sports for most of their lives and having been cut off so abruptly has left them with an empty feeling.

Maria Carrillo track coach Greg Fogg has been guiding his runners through the maze of their season, which appears likely to be canceled as the county extends its shelter-at-home restrictions through May 3.

He sprinkles in life lessons into proposed workouts for his runners. His advice depends on the kid’s situation.

“My reaction for a senior who had big hopes and dreams this year is very different than for the sophomore who just picked up some training hurdles off my porch,” he said. “That runner has more seasons to look forward to.

“For that senior, it’s harder. It’s challenging for the seniors, even for ones who weren’t going to go to college (to run). It’s just fun, being part of a team, engaging the whole competitive thing, and this being their last high school team.”

For some young athletes, coaches are providing fun workouts via Zoom or YouTube to help keep the kids engaged and focused.

Santa Rosa United Soccer Club hosted a toilet roll juggling challenge — “Beat the coaches!” — and has scheduled daily evening skills classes with coaches on teleconference.

Skills director Justin Selander’s message to members: In times like these, coaches, parents and athletes need to support each other.

“I know these are difficult and unusual times,” he advised the kids. “But we all love this game. … Keep expressing yourself. Keep having joy out there.”

During teleconference meetups last week, many athletes just wanted to see each other, even virtually, after being isolated for the past few weeks, Fogg said.

“We passed along a lot of information,” he said. “But it was just really good to see everyone’s face. It’s funny how you adapt, because we’re such social animals and we’re so used to seeing each other. Everyone is so hungry for virtual contact.”

Good signs — a couple kids asked if they could do it again next week.

Carrillo senior Avery Damron has taken it upon herself to keep up the daily contact with each other. Each day at 8 p.m., she hosts a video call with more than a dozen team members.