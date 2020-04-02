Ninth Santa Rosa police officer tests positive for coronavirus

It’s tough fighting crime while maintaining social distance from the public they are sworn to serve and protect, but these are unusual times for officers in the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Nine officers, or 5% of the city’s police force, have now contracted the virus that claimed the life of a longtime detective Tuesday and left the department searching for ways to protect police officers while keeping them on the street.

“This is something that we have not seen in over 100 years and this is really new to all of us, so we’re all learning,” Police Chief Ray Navarro said Wednesday of the department’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re putting our best foot forward.”

Navarro outlined a series of protective measures Wednesday that were implemented before the death of Detective Marylou Armer this week but have taken on new meaning to more than 170 sworn officers who enforce the law in Santa Rosa.

Briefings at shift changes are now held outdoors to provide enough space for officers to maintain a six-foot gap from each other. Staff have been provided with masks, gloves and other protective gear. Non-emergency calls, such as those involving property crimes, are resolved over the phone rather than in person.

Officers use a decontamination station to clean tools, patrol cars and uniforms before they enter the city’s police headquarters. This week, the department began a new schedule that gives officers, sergeants and other public-facing employees two weeks of rest after three to four half-day shifts, Navarro said.

Officers with flu-like symptoms are ordered to stay home and the department’s lobby is closed to the public for the time being.

“We’re doing our best and I think we’ve put in as much as we can into our (protective) measures right now,” Navarro said Wednesday.

Navarro said he is seeking regular guidance from the California Police Officer’s Association and the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chiefs Association on best practices to avoid the spread of the virus among employees and has assembled a team of officers to oversee and update the implementation of those guidelines.

On Wednesday, Navarro announced an officer in the traffic bureau has become the ninth Santa Rosa police officer to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The agency learned of the case Monday evening after it disclosed three additional confirmed cases in the department earlier in the day, Santa Rosa spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said.

Armer, 43, is the first police officer in California to die from COVID-19 in the line of duty, Navarro said. It remained unclear how she contracted the disease, he said.

Armer, a 20-year veteran of the department who most recently worked as a detective with the sexual assault and domestic violence investigations team, was one of the first employees in the department to test positive for COVID-19. Seven officers remain in isolation and one has recovered.

Five additional staff members were either self isolating or in quarantine Wednesday due to recent travel or medical conditions that would pose an added risk if they were to contract the virus, Navarro said.

Two of the 107 employees tested for the virus are still awaiting results.

Armer’s death, combined with fears of the virus and the safety measures established to protect officers, have added more stress to an already difficult job, said Stephen Bussell, president of the Santa Rosa Police Officers’ Association. He compared it to the long, draining days spent protecting the public during the chaos of the wildfires that threatened the city in 2017 and again last fall.

“It requires a lot of support, working right now. We’ve gone through this, similarly, with the fires, as far as staffing and being tired,” Bussell said.

This time, though, is different because officers cannot commiserate together as a group, a prohibition designed to prevent the virus from spreading even deeper into the department.

“It’s a trying time for everybody. We’re constantly in communication with each other via text or emails,” Bussell said. “We don’t get to be together in the same room anymore, so it’s a trying time.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.