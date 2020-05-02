Dear Abby: Bride chooses not to walk down the aisle with dad

Dear Abby: For some reason, my father hates my fiance to the point where, when I stayed with my fiance for one day, Dad wouldn’t allow me to come home. Dad said many nasty things after eventually letting me back home, but among the more hurtful ones were that he hoped my fiance would abuse me, and that I shouldn’t be allowed to get married. He doesn’t remember saying them, but I remember them well.

Only my immediate family and my fiance’s family know the specifics, and whenever I say I would rather have my brother walk me down the aisle, my relatives are all in disbelief. Dad has come to terms with my engagement to my fiance, but he treats him differently compared to my older sister’s boyfriend. Am I really in the wrong for not wanting him to escort me?

— Misunderstood Bride-To-Be

Dear Misunderstood: Does your father have a substance abuse problem? An anger management problem? Under the circumstances, it is understandable that you would prefer someone else walk you down the aisle.

Your fiance must be a saint to want to enter a marriage with a built-in in-law problem like your dad. My advice is to do what is best for the two of you, including considering an elopement.