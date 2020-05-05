Sonoma County golfers happy to be back again in the swing of the game

There was something strange and disorienting about the scene at Bennett Valley Golf Course on Monday. Most of it looked so normal.

Golf had returned to Sonoma County for the first time in a month and a half, a result of county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s decision to include the sport among the outdoor activities and handful of business sectors she allowed to restart.

“It just feels like we’re waking up and getting out again,” Santa Rosa resident Judy Smith said between swats on the driving range at Bennett Valley.

A little later in the afternoon, down at Rooster Run in Petaluma, Bill Rutan was even more emphatic.

“Look. It’s green,” Rutan said, gesturing to the lush course as he and two friends walked away from the 18th hole. “And we’re golfers. If you’ve got the hook set and it’s in your blood, this is where — even if you can’t play, walk the course. Our joy is back.”

It was a slice (or hook) of joy that returned all over the county, from Healdsburg to Sonoma, as courses welcomed the public with a long list of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions that included 6-foot social distancing, face coverings in common areas, one golfer per cart, no shared clubs, no provided tools like rakes and ball washers, and frequent sanitizing of every common surface. Rounds are open only to Sonoma County residents.

Many golfers had argued all along, some loudly and publicly, that including golf courses as part of the county’s public health emergency lockdown since March 18 was misplaced.

Monday, even friends in the same group didn’t always agree on the wisdom of the prohibition.

“Somebody that made those decisions early on, I feel, didn’t really understand the game and what it was offering those that were sequestered,” said Rutan, who argued the game is safer than shopping at Costco.

But one of playing partners, Kevin Wilson, had no qualms about Mase’s actions. “How long were we shut down?” he asked.

Told it was six weeks, he said, “That’s OK. That’s fantastic. The virus is a scary thing. The golf course and everybody did exactly what they should’ve done.”

There was seeming unanimity on another point, though, at least on the course. Everyone agreed the time was right to allow golfers back into the swing. Golf, they said, is a sport of wide-open spaces. It can be played safely by small groups. Bennett Valley posted the set of new regulations in the parking lot and at the pro shop, and was broadcasting reminders over a loudspeaker roughly every 20 minutes.

Many pointed to the virtues of the game. Foremost is the camaraderie, which has generally been in short supply lately outside of Zoom virtual chats and the occasional glass of wine in the driveway. Then there is the exercise, made more compelling with a thread of competition.

“This was — I can tell you exactly. Hold that thought,” Rutan said, pulling out his phone and opening an app. “It was 13,000 steps, 6.6 miles. It was a beautiful green walk. That’s what it is.”

While some forms of physical activity can be mindless, golf affords no such luxury.

“It’s a good mental diversion,” Bob Crozier, father of recently famous Navy Capt. Brett Crozier (who returned home to San Diego on Monday after a 30-day quarantine), said at Bennett Valley. “Because you can only curse at one thing at a time.”