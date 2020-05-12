Subscribe

Rain showers expected in Sonoma County until Thursday morning

CHANTELLE LEE AND LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2020, 9:29PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A brief downpour followed by sprinkles on Monday kicked off what likely will be a week of periodic rainfall in Sonoma County, after a dry month.

Just under 0.5 inches of rain fell by late afternoon in Santa Rosa, said Duane Dykema, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Venado had the highest recorded rainfall in the North Bay, with 1.36 inches. While Dykema said the showers weren’t too significant, they were “impressive” this late in the area’s rain season.

Normal rainfall for May 11 is just shy of 35 inches for the rain year that began Oct. 1, 2019. Currently, the Santa Rosa area has recorded over 18 inches this season, said Matt Mehle, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“But compare that to last year, when we were super wet,” he said, when Sonoma County had 125% of the normal rain to date, about 43.6 inches.

The wet weather, the first since April 7 when just 0.01 of an inch was recorded, is expected to last two more days. But there’s a chance of rain early Thursday morning, too, Dykema said. Saturday evening could bring more rainfall, which likely will continue into Sunday.

The precipitation follows several days of warm, sunny days that spurred growth of vegetation from backyard gardens to the county’s prized grape vineyards. Grapevines continued to bud at a fast clip with the recent hot weather. But they’re not at a delicate growth point in which this amount of rain would be a serious problem.

“There’s very little bloom,” said Dominic Carinalli of D & L Carinalli Vineyards west of Santa Rosa. “If they were in bloom, the rain will knock off the bloom. But we’re not that vulnerable right now.”

A greater concern is possible fungal growth after the days of expected showers.

“After rain like this, you might have to go in with sulfur and treat them for mildew,” he said. “There’s always a consequence to it.”

The rain also brought with it cooler weather — the high in Santa Rosa on Monday was 62 degrees, which was more than 30 degrees cooler than a few days ago, Dykema said.

The temperatures will get warmer later this week, rising from the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the lower 70s on Thursday and the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine