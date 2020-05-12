Rain showers expected in Sonoma County until Thursday morning

A brief downpour followed by sprinkles on Monday kicked off what likely will be a week of periodic rainfall in Sonoma County, after a dry month.

Just under 0.5 inches of rain fell by late afternoon in Santa Rosa, said Duane Dykema, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Venado had the highest recorded rainfall in the North Bay, with 1.36 inches. While Dykema said the showers weren’t too significant, they were “impressive” this late in the area’s rain season.

Normal rainfall for May 11 is just shy of 35 inches for the rain year that began Oct. 1, 2019. Currently, the Santa Rosa area has recorded over 18 inches this season, said Matt Mehle, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“But compare that to last year, when we were super wet,” he said, when Sonoma County had 125% of the normal rain to date, about 43.6 inches.

The wet weather, the first since April 7 when just 0.01 of an inch was recorded, is expected to last two more days. But there’s a chance of rain early Thursday morning, too, Dykema said. Saturday evening could bring more rainfall, which likely will continue into Sunday.

The precipitation follows several days of warm, sunny days that spurred growth of vegetation from backyard gardens to the county’s prized grape vineyards. Grapevines continued to bud at a fast clip with the recent hot weather. But they’re not at a delicate growth point in which this amount of rain would be a serious problem.

“There’s very little bloom,” said Dominic Carinalli of D & L Carinalli Vineyards west of Santa Rosa. “If they were in bloom, the rain will knock off the bloom. But we’re not that vulnerable right now.”

A greater concern is possible fungal growth after the days of expected showers.

“After rain like this, you might have to go in with sulfur and treat them for mildew,” he said. “There’s always a consequence to it.”

The rain also brought with it cooler weather — the high in Santa Rosa on Monday was 62 degrees, which was more than 30 degrees cooler than a few days ago, Dykema said.

The temperatures will get warmer later this week, rising from the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the lower 70s on Thursday and the mid-to-upper 70s on Friday.