Wildfire threatens 100 homes in Yolo County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 7, 2020, 2:29PM
Updated 3 hours ago

WINTERS, Calif. — Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Yolo County, authorities said.

The fast-growing blaze burned more than 2 square miles of dry brush and timber near the town of Winters, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento.

The fire that began around 4:30 p.m. Saturday was 10% contained by Sunday morning.

Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents located about 40 miles east of Santa Rosa.

Three structures were destroyed, but officials didn’t say whether they were houses.

The cause was under investigation.

