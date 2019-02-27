Highway 37, more than 50 Sonoma County road closed due to storm

More than 50 road closures were reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning amid rising floodwaters, fallen trees, mudslides and other damage wrought by torrential rains.

Highway 37 was flooded and closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Atherton Road, according to Caltrans. The highway was at least partially closed for several days earlier this month after a previous storm.

The list below has information about active road closures in Sonoma County, relying on data provided by the county as of Wednesday morning. Please note, this list does not include closures of highways or roads outside of Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa-area closures

-Todd Road closed between Old Gravenstein Highway and Llano Road due to flooding

-Slusser Road closed at River Road due to flooding

-Old Redwood Highway closed at Alba Lane due to flooding

-Llano Road closed between Highway 116 and Todd Road due to flooding

-Bristol Road closed at Schultz Road due to flooding

Petaluma-area closures

-Tomales Road closed in both directions near Sonoma-Marin county line due to flooding

-Magnolia Avenue between Lohrman and Thompson lanes

-Thompson Lane between Magnolia Avenue and Skillman Lane closed due to flooding

-Liberty Road at Rainsville Road closed due to flooding

-Skillman Lane closed between Fair and Bodega avenues

-Skillman Lane at Liberty Road closed due to flooding

Rohnert Park-area closures

-Rohnert Park Expressway closed at Stony Point due to flooding

-Wilfred Avenue closed between Primerose and Whistler avenues

-Whistler Avenue closed between Wilfred and Millbrae avenues

-Horn Avenue closed between Santa Rosa Avenue and Hunter Lane

-Hunter Lane closed between Mountain View and Horn avenues

Geyserville-area closures

-Railroad Avenue closed at Highway 128 due to flooding

-Lytton Station Road closed between Healdsburg Avenue and Hassett Lane due to flooding

Windsor-area closures

-Mark West Station Road closed at Starr Road due to flooding

-Faught Road between Chalk Hill and East Shiloh roads closed due to a downed tree

-Eastside Road closed at Riverfront Regional Park due to flooding

Fulton-area closures

-Hart Lane closed at Fulton Road

Sebastopol-area closures

-Highway 12 closed between Morris Street and Llano Road

-Occidental Road closed between High School Road and Sanford Road

-High School Road closed between Occidental Road and Sebastopol city limit

-Sanford Road closed south of Hall Road due to flooding

-Canfield Road closed at Schaeffer Road due to flooding

Graton-area closures

-Green Valley Road closed at Atascadero Creek, as well as between Sullivan Road and Thomas Road due to flooding

-Graton Road closed at Atascadero Creek due to flooding

Forestville-area closures

-Martinelli Road closed at Vellutini Road

-Trenton Road at Marianna Drive closed due to flooding

-Wohler Road closed at River Road due to flooding

-Westside Road closed east of Hacienda due to a slide

Guerneville-area closures

-Armstrong Woods Road closed at Laughlin Road

Monte Rio-area closures

-Bohemian Highway closed between 9280 and 9500 Bohemian Highway

-Main Street closed at Vine Street due to flooding

Cazadero-area closures

-Fort Ross Road closed near Cazadero Highway due to a tree into power lines

-Fort Ross Road closed between Cazadero Highway and Meyers Grade Road

-Old Cazadero Road closed east of Cazadero Highway due to a landslide

Other areas

-Bodega’s Bodega Highway closed near Salmon Creek Road due to downed power line

-Fetters Hot Springs’ Fetters Avenue closed near Sonoma Highway

-Calistoga Road closed at Alpine Road due to a tree blocking both lanes

-Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road closed between Highway 1 and Dry Creek Road

-Sea Ranch’s Annapolis Road closed between Sea Ranch and Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road

-Healdsburg’s Alexander Valley Road closed at Highway 128 due to flooding

-Schellville’s 8th Street East closed between Schellville Road and Highway 121 due to flooding

-Hessel’s Daywalt Road at Hessel Creek closed due to flooding

-Valley Ford Road between Merchant and Moro streets in Bloomfield closed due to flooding

-Valley Ford Road between Bloomfield Road and Highway 1 due to flooding

-Valley Ford Freestone Road closed near Bodega Highway due to flooding

-One lane of Geysers Road closed near Cloverdale

Staff Writer Will Schmitt contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.