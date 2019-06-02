Auction Napa Valley kicks off bidding with Katy Perry concert

The annual auction raises money to benefit local nonprofits focusing on community health and children’s education.

Pop star Katy Perry prepped for her mini-concert Saturday as guests of Auction Napa Valley mingled on the lawn of Meadowood Napa Valley.

Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, was among the 900 guests sipping Napa Valley wine and snacking plates that included paella. It was a sun-kissed afternoon, with temperatures hanging in the mid-70s.

Perry’s appearance was a new type of pairing at the jet-set Wine Country event. The Santa Barbara native was set to kick off the bidding with a performance of five songs.

“I’m really not her target audience but at least I know who she is,” Banke quipped before the concert.

However Terri Wilkes, 21, of Los Angeles, said she was enticed to come to the storied fundraiser because of Perry’s performance. The college student, who goes to Brown University, said some of Perry’s songs are nostalgic for her.

“They were popular when I was in junior high and high school,” she said. “Of course she has newer stuff and that’s good, too.”

Auction organizers hope to surpass last year’s take of $13.6 million. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit groups that focus on community health and children’s education.