Dear Abby: Single man feels like the odd man out

Dear Abby: I’m a 26-year-old single man. Most of my good friends are getting married, and when they do, they stop speaking to me. I have a hard time not resenting them for it. It makes me feel my company was a placeholder until they got married, and I’m not worth keeping around now that they have what they really want. It makes me feel like a second-class citizen.

Is this typical behavior or am I right to feel slighted? If you have any advice for someone in my situation, I’d appreciate it.

— Placeholder in the East

Dear Placeholder: You may be taking this too personally. When people marry, their interests and their social schedules change. They tend to socialize with other newlyweds, which may be why you see less of them.

There could be many reasons why you are no longer included — among them that they don’t want you to feel like the odd man out. Make sure they know that won’t be the case, you still value their friendship and you would love to get together with them. That may prompt them to include you more often. Also, make a point of staying active and putting yourself in social situations where you can meet some new single friends.