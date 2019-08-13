Kaiser workers in state vote to strike in October

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 12, 2019, 5:47PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Kaiser Permanente workers represented by the Service Employees International Union in California have voted in support of a strike against the health care giant in October.

The move would affect some 1,600 Kaiser workers in Sonoma County who are represented by SEIU’s United Healthcare Workers West union. Across the state, the union represents nearly 40,000 workers.

Union officials said workers voted in favor of a strike to object to staffing shortages and low wages compared to other Kaiser regions. But Kaiser called the threat of a strike a union tactic aimed at getting leverage in current labor negotiations.

SEIU-UHW’s contract ends in October.

Union officials said Kaiser workers in five other states and Washington, D.C., are expected to vote on whether to authorize a strike by September. The union represents more than 80,000 Kaiser workers across the country.

If approved, union officials said the strike would be the country’s largest walkout since 1997.

John Nelson, a Kaiser spokesman, in a statement said the company is offering “solid wage increases,” and that the average salary for SEIU-UHW employees is “already higher than market averages.”

Martin Espinoza

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine