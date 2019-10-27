Sonoma County airport in Santa Rosa closed due to wider evacuations from Kincade fire

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport closed Saturday night except for emergency operations after north Santa Rosa was added to the mandatory evacuations as the Kincade fire expanded northeast of Geyserville.

The regional airport halted flights about 8 p.m., said Jon Stout, the airport’s manager. The last time airport officials took this step was during the October 2017 North Bay firestorm.

So far Sunday, nine of the airport’s 15 daily departures and eight of its arrivals have been canceled, and private jets also are barred from taking off. Just one flight, United Airline’s 9:30 p.m. route from San Francisco, was canceled Saturday. The airport has not lost power as part of PG&E’s massive outage.

Passengers holding tickets for Sunday are encouraged to contact their airline to reschedule flights into Santa Rosa for another day or to be rerouted to the airports in San Francisco, Oakland or San Jose.

“If the wind dies down and they lift the evacuation order, some of those flights could resume,” Stout said. “It’ll depend on the evacuation orders and how the current fire situation is going.”

Cal Fire operates one of its 13 air attack from the airport, with massive tankers coming and going to restock on fire retardant before heading back to the firefight in the northern reaches of the county. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is also using the local airfield for its Henry 1 helicopter, as is REACH Air Medical services during the emergency. California’s Air National Guard may also look to use the airport for operations.

It’s unclear when the airport will reopen to commercial traffic.

“It’s an inconvenience for the roughly 1,900 passengers flying in and out today,” Stout said. “On the revenue side, it’s not that significant between some parking, some rental cars and some airlines fees. But given what’s going on, that’s very minor.”

