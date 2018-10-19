MISSOULA, Montana — President Donald Trump on Thursday openly praised Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, for assaulting a reporter in his bid for Congress last year, as the United States faced an unfolding crisis over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who is believed to have been killed by Saudi Arabian agents.

The remarks from Trump at a campaign rally — staged at an airport hangar here with a mountainous backdrop — drew boisterous cheers from the conservative crowd, who applauded as Trump noted of Gianforte: “By the way, never wrestle him.”

“Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of — he’s my guy,” Trump said.

Gianforte pleaded guilty to assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, an altercation that occurred in the final days of Gianforte’s special election race in May 2017 when Jacobs tried to interview him about the GOP health care plan. The then-candidate grabbed Jacobs, threw him to the ground and punched him. Gianforte subsequently won the special election, and later pleaded guilty, receiving a six-month deferred sentence.

Trump had referenced the assault during a campaign swing in Billings in September, noting in almost a winking manner to the crowd that Gianforte “has fought — in more ways than one — for your state.”

But in Missoula on Thursday — a liberal enclave in the state surrounded by conservative territory — Trump went much further in his praise.

Trump recalled that as he was traveling in Rome last May, he heard Gianforte had body-slammed a journalist shortly before voters went to the polls in his closely contested election race — and initially thought the altercation would damage Gianforte’s prospects.

“Then I said, ‘Well, wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him,’ ” Trump told the crowd in Missoula. “And it did.”

In a statement, the Guardian’s U.S. editor denounced Trump’s remarks as “an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has taken an oath to defend it.”

“The President of the United States tonight applauded the assault on an American journalist who works for the Guardian,” editor John Mulholland said, adding that in the wake of Khashoggi’s death, Trump’s statement “runs the risk of inviting other assaults on journalists both here and across the world where they often face far greater threats.”

“We hope decent people will denounce these comments and that the President will see fit to apologize for them,” he said.

Gianforte is running against Democrat Kathleen Williams for re-election in Montana’s sole House district. The Gianforte praise came as Trump continued to decry the “angry mob” of Democrats, singling out Sen. Jon Tester, the Democratic senator running for re-election in the state, which favored Trump by more than 20 points in 2016. Trump called Tester “disgraceful.”

“The choice could not be more clear,” Trump said. “Democrats produce mobs. Republicans produce jobs.”

Trump also revived his attacks on Tester over Trump’s failed nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this year. Jackson withdrew his nomination less than 24 hours after Tester had authorized the release of allegations that he had drunk on the job, improperly prescribed medications and contributed to a toxic work environment.