Enjoy September in Sonoma County by venturing outdoors

PADDLEBOARDING CLASS, SEPT. 8

Santa Rosa: Learn stand- up paddleboarding at Spring Lake, 393 Violetti Road, 10-11:30 a.m. Beginners welcome. $15, registration required. SonomaCountyParks.org 707-565-3080.

VOLUNTEER TRAINING, SEPT. 10, 15

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Regional Parks is looking for volunteers at the Tolay Lake Regional Parks Fall Festival in Petaluma Oct. 10-13 and 16-20. Training is 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10 and 3-4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Regional Parks office, 2300 County Center Drive, Suite 120A in Santa Rosa. Contact John Ryan john.ryan@sonoma-county.org or 707-565-3356.

PUBLIC HIKE, SEPT. 14

Santa Rosa: Bring a bag lunch and explore Pepperwood Preserves’ forests and grasslands during a moderate to strenuous 3-4-mile guided hike 9 a.m- 1 p.m. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, Free, donations accepted. Meet at the Dwight Center. pepperwoodpreserve.org

OPTICS AND NATURE FESTIVAL, SEPT. 14

Sonoma: The 9th annual festival for bird lovers 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Casa Grande area of Sonoma State Historic Park, 20 East Spain St. includes nature displays with bats, raptors and owls and vendors of spotting scopes, binoculars, cameras and optics. Free for all ages. Visit sonomabirding.com or call 707-938-9560.

OLD GROVE FESTIVAL, SEPT. 14-15

Guerneville: The festival that benefits Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and Save the Redwoods League at Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, features music at the outdoor Redwood Forest Theater both days. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 for children 5-12, $45-$50 general admission and up to $162. Visit savetheredwoods.org. Ticket information call 707-869-9177.

MEDICINAL WALK, SEPT. 15

Glen Ellen: Join Chinese medicine practitioners Peggy Schafer and Sean Fannin on a medicinal plant walk, 10 a.m. to noon at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12. $20 general admission, $15 members. Register in advance at quarryhillbg.org/medicinalplantwalk.html.

James Lanaras