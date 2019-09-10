A la carte: Celebrate harvest with picnics, festivals and more

HEALDSBURG

Take a cooking class for the harvest season

Jordan Winery and Relish Culinary Adventures will join forces for a farm-to-table cooking luncheon at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 at Jordan Winery.

The all-day harvest events begin at Jordan Estate with a reception and continental breakfast featuring the Jordan Cuvee by Champagne AR Lenoble plus a tour of the winery’s garden and orchard.

It continues with shopping at the Healdsburg Farmers Market, followed by an interactive cooking class at Relish Culinary’s kitchen. Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant chef Kristine Gallagher will lead the cooking class, followed by a three-course luncheon paired with Jordan wines.

Cost of each class is $200. For reservation, visit jordanwinery.com. 1474 Alexander Valley Road.

SEBASTOPOL

Dig into mushrooms

at Dutton-Goldfield

Learn more about the exotic mushrooms farmed by Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms during Mushroom Day from 2 p.m. Sept. 28 in the cellar of Dutton-Goldfield Winery.

After learning about foraging and the different varieties of fungi, guests will taste some delicious mushroom bread pudding.

Tickets are $20. For reservations, visit duttongoldfield.com.

SONOMA

Enjoy hands-on harvest with Meadowcroft

If you’ve always wanted to pick grapes, here’s your chance to harvest some pinot noir at Meadowcroft Wine’s Cornerstone Vineyard.

Led by owner and winegrower Tom Meadowcroft, guests will grab pruning shears and get to work at 9 a.m. Sept. 20, then be rewarded with lunch at the tasting room afterward.

Cost is $80. For reservations, go to meadowcroftwines.com or call 707-934-4090. 23574 Arnold Drive.

SEBASTOPOL

Indulge in plant-based farm-to-table feast

Muir’s Tea Room in Sebastopol will hold its first Farm to Table Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cumbria Farms.

British chef Barney McGrath and British farmer John Garth will team up to produce an organic, plant-based dinner outdoors at the farm in the hills of west Sonoma County.

A farm tour at 5 p.m. will demonstrate the biodiversity and wildlife-friendly farming techniques used at Cumbria.

Tickets are $65, to benefit Forest Unlimited, a nonprofit group whose mission is to protect, enhance and restore the forests and watersheds of Sonoma County. Reservations are required. Visit muirstearoom.com and go to calendar.

KELSEYVILLE

Enjoy dinner at Peace and Plenty farm

Dig into an authentic paella and other farm-fresh fare at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Peace and Plenty Farm, a niche farm that grows saffron, walnuts and market vegetables.

The event kicks off with a farm tour at 4:30 p.m. Chef Nicolai Limpscomb, formerly of the Battery in San Francisco, will prepare the feast over a fire.

Bring a picnic blanket, dinner plate a glass and something to fill it with if you want to drink something other than herbed water.

Tickets are $65. For reservations, visit peaceplentyfarm.com. 4550 Soda Bay Road.

HEALDSBURG

Al fresco picnic at Dry Creek Kitchen

For the harvest season, Dry Creek Kitchen executive chef Scott Romano will serve an off-the-grill, family-style menu at 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

Bring your own wine to enjoy at no charge while eating outdoors with your Sonoma neighbors.

Cost is $49, not including tip or tax. For reservations, go to drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Gadzukes! It’s time for Zucchini Festival

The Healdsburg Farmers’ Market will celebrate the harvest with the 41st annual Zuccchini Festival on Saturday.

Register your zucchini car or giant zucchinis from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., then enjoy the car races at 10 a.m. There will be prizes for the biggest zucchinis and each age category for zucchini car races — 7 and younger, 8 to 15, and 16 to adult.

The farmers market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the West Plaza parking lot.

For more information on the rules, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org.

ST. HELENA

Taste wine on lawn at Charles Krug

The 68th annual Tastings on the Lawn will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Charles Krug Winery.

The Napa Valley tradition includes an outdoor picnic with wine tasting, live music, comedians and chef demos as well as an artisanal salumi experience hosted by Journeyman Meats of Healdsburg.

Lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen and sun hats are encouraged.

Tickets are $95. For reservations, go to charleskrugwinery.com. 2800 Main St.

