Santa Rosa makes list of best places to retire in the US

Looking to have good quality of life when you retire? If so, then you're in the right place. Santa Rosa made WalletHub's top 10 cities with the highest quality of life for U.S. retirees.

WalletHub released their list of the “Best and Worst Places to Retire” to help retirees stretch their finances without sacrificing their lifestyles. While cities such as Scottsdale and Orlando continue to make the list, Santa Rosa also made the cut this year.

Although fairly low on the overall list at #152, Santa Rosa came in at #7 for quality of life. It's one of the only cities in Northern California — and the only city in Sonoma County — to make WalletHub's list.

The rankings for the overall list are based on four categories: affordability, recreational activities, quality of life and healthcare, with each category being comprised of several relevant metrics. For quality of life, percentage of the population over 65, weather, violent and property crime rates were taken into account.

Several other California cities made the list, including San Francisco (#20), San Diego (#59), Sacramento (#78), and many cities within the greater Los Angeles area.

Most of the cities within California rank lower in their overall affordability, but they consistently rank high in quality of life and recreational activities.

