National Heirloom Expo returns to Santa Rosa for 9th year

There may not be a payoff for Josh Cunnings to participate in Santa Rosa’s National Heirloom Exposition, but for him the emotional benefits are enough.

The festival “rewards everyone who comes,” said Cunnings, co-founder of Rohnert Park-based compost tea business Boogie Brew. “It’s a Sonoma County signature event.”

Cunnings is one of thousands of food and nature lovers who typically attend the annual agricultural expo. The festival will feature more than 4,000 varieties of heirloom produce and 300 vendors at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Tuesday through Thursday.

Heirloom produce are grown and maintained by gardeners and farmers, and are often open-pollinated plants that are saved and handed down through several generations of families.

“(It’s) basically an event to connect farmers and have a celebration of farming and gardening — anything horticulture — and bring it altogether in one place,” said Jere Gettle, co-founder of Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co., which organizes the festival.

The festival, now in its ninth year, is not just for farmers and gardeners, though, Gettle said. At the core of the nonprofit expo is education for adults and children alike.

More than 5,000 kids are expected to attend the expo on school field trips to learn where their food comes from through hands-on activities and projects, said Lisa O’Leary, one of the festival’s coordinators. Any profits that do not cover the cost of the festival go toward the School Garden Network, which promotes garden-based education at local schools.

School Garden Network Director Sue Davis said the expo “broadens” students’ perspective, since there is a wider variety of produce and plants at the event than at local grocery stores.

“The kids are learning about gardening and healthy eating in school and (the expo) gives them an opportunity to continue their education in the community,” Davis said.

In addition to hosting more than 100 speakers, the festival also will include several activities, such as a giant pumpkin contest and a “seed swap,” in which people from around the world trade with one another. Gettle said participants in the seed swap learn how to cultivate the seeds and also share stories with one another about their origins.

“It’s a great gathering of people from so many different cultures and backgrounds,” Gettle said. “Learning these differences as well as similarities and how we relate to each other in connection with our food is ... the big point of the whole event.”

Ben Cohen, owner of Small House Farms, will be coordinating the seed swap. For the second year in a row, he traveled from Sanford, Michigan, to attend Santa Rosa’s expo.

He said the event was “worth” the trek, adding that people come to the festival from all over the world.

Many vendors said they think the expo is important for people to learn the benefits of organic agriculture. Cunnings said that the festival “signifies hope for our future” as a sustainable society.

“It’s important for people to understand where their food comes from,” Cohen said. “Even if you’ve never gardened before, you will walk away excited to plant the seeds in the ground and try to grow your own food.”

