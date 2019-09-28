Sonoma County trail runner visits 55 parks in 55 days

From the boat ramp at Hudeman Slough near Skaggs Island on the southeastern tip of Sonoma County, it’s about a three-hour drive to the sandy beach at Gualala Point, up on the northern county line.

But it still took Justin Borton, a local trail runner and park enthusiast, 55 days to make the trip — mainly because he stopped along the way at every one of the parks, beaches, campgrounds, and properties in the Sonoma Regional Parks system, 55 in all.

His marathon park-a-day odyssey, just completed in mid-September, was launched with a commitment to raise public awareness.

He set off in mid-July, juggling work and family obligations, with the goal of visiting a new park each day.

“I issued myself a personal challenge to visit all 55 Sonoma County Regional Parks in 55 days, to highlight our county’s wonderful and fragile relationship with nature, and the need to address the climate crisis now.”

A father of four children, Borton grew up in Sonoma County, enjoying what it has to offer, from green canyons and deep forest shade, to sun-struck mountain slopes and fog shrouded beaches.

But without our Parks, he says, that cross-section of nature would be inaccessible to the people who live here. The public’s access to nature, he says, and nature itself, is under threat.

“Access to nature is not a given,” Borton notes. “It takes vision and effort to create parks and maintain open spaces.”

The Hudeman Slough property is a good example. The small boat launch is a unique and nearly hidden gateway for paddlers, with rare public access to the wandering tidal waterways that link to San Pablo Bay. But the existing boat ramp and dock are currently closed, and scheduled for demolition. When funds are available, a new ramp will be installed with an (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible kayak launching dock, a permanent restroom building, and six primitive campsites.

It’s one of the many deferred maintenance and upgrade projects on the Regional Parks’ worklist.

Borton, who works locally in sales, became a serious park advocate after discovering the health benefits of trail running, something he now regularly pursues with enthusiasm.

Early every Tuesday morning, he’s out with a small dedicated group, climbing Taylor Mountain.

His personal interest in the local parks took a turn with the devastating fires in 2017.

“I watched from the window of my work while the fires burned through our beloved parks.“

To aid with their recovery, and raise money to rebuild fire damaged parks and trails, Borton organized friends into 13 teams of #SonomaStrong trail runners.

“We succeeded in raising over $17,000 for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation wildfire recovery fund.”

Borton was also an organizer with the successful Measure M parks initiative, which will start to provide resources to address the backlog of Park maintenance, protect natural resources and expand public access.

Last year he joined the Board of Directors of the Regional Parks Foundation.

Local residents, Borton suspects, are probably not familiar with all 55 of the properties in the Regional Parks system. He wasn’t.

One of them isn’t even a park, he notes. The Community Center in Occidental, he discovered, is a 3,700-square-foot auditorium/multipurpose gymnasium with a stage. It hosts youth and adult sports and recreation classes, and a youth camp in the summer.