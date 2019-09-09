It's official: Safari West's newest baby giraffe has a name

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 9, 2019, 2:37PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Safari West's newest giraffe, born more than a month ago, finally has a name ... Obi.

Almost 3,000 people suggested names for the Santa Rosa animal park's newest addition with the park's five favorites put up for vote in a pressdemocrat.com poll.

The winning name, the Japanese-inspired Obi, won big, garnering 345 votes. Other choices included Apollo (252), Freckles (227), Herbie (217), Taki (167) and Kayode (142).

The first person who submitted the winning name to Safari West (determined by email time stamp) will receive a complimentary safari tour for four. Those others who submitted Obi to Safari West via email will receive a safari tour for one.

The giraffe, born on Aug. 27, is the fourth child for mother, Malaika, and was described as a "strong little boy" by Erica Defer, the park's hoof stock supervisor, in a Press Democrat story on his birth.

For more information on the giraffes and the park go to www.safariwest.com.

